What is mood in Umamusume: Pretty Derby ?

Training your horse girls in Umamusume: Pretty Derby isn’t just about stacking stats and unlocking powerful skills. One of the most important mechanics is Mood. If you’re not paying attention to it, you’ll end up wondering why your girl suddenly underperformed in a race she should’ve won.
Mood directly affects how well your horse girl trains and races. That’s why managing it is just as important as planning out your training path.
Everything you need to know about mood in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Mood works like an invisible bonus (or penalty) system. When your girl is in a good mood, she gains more from training and performs better in races. If she’s in a bad mood, things start falling apart as she trains poorly and races even worse.
You’ll notice her mood level represented with small icons next to her name, usually a smiley face or something similar. There are five levels in total, and each has its own effect.
Here’s a quick breakdown of each mood level:
- Excellent
- Good
- Normal
- Bad
- Terrible
If your girl’s mood dips into Bad or Terrible, she’s going to struggle, even if her stats look solid on paper. So the goal is simple: try to keep her at Good or higher, especially before big races.
Mood doesn’t stay the same throughout a run. It shifts based on your decisions, sometimes because of what you do, sometimes because of random events. Here's what affects it:
- Resting - Taking a break during training has a good chance of bumping up her mood, especially if she’s already tired.
- Positive Event Choices - Story and training events often give you choices. Picking options related to relaxation, mental health, or encouragement usually gives a mood boost.
- Parfait Items - These consumables guarantee a good mood boost and are especially useful before important races.
- Lucky Events - Some random events just improve her mood out of nowhere.
- Failed Training - If she’s too tired and fails a training attempt, her mood can drop.
- Overtraining - Pushing her without proper rest increases injury risk and often leads to a mood crash.
- Bad Dialogue Choices - Some event options are traps. They seem harmless but can drop her mood unexpectedly.
Mood may seem like a minor detail, but it has a huge impact on how your horse girl develops. A bad mood slows down stat growth and messes with race performance, while a good one gives her the edge she needs to win.
So, if you’re aiming for consistent results and fewer frustrating losses, don’t ignore her mood. Keep her happy, healthy, and well-rested. Although mood is a little unpredictable sometimes, but with smart planning, you can keep it under control.
