What do Nascent Butterflies do in Elden Ring?

Crafting is important in Elden Ring, and players are always searching the world to find all the materials they need. Nascent Butterflies are an extremely rare material that can only sometimes be found.

It is used for crafting a few recipes that can help boost the survivability of the player. They can collect this resource from a few different locations. Here is how it is used and where it can be found.

What can a player use Nascent Butterflies for in Elden Ring?

When a player collects the extremely rare Nascent Butterfly, they are able to craft one of two different things. However, of course, the player needs to unlock the ability to craft first.

Once this ability is unlocked, however, they can craft Dappled Cured Meat, which temporarily boosts immunity, robustness and focus. They can also craft White Cured Meat, which boosts the same stats.

Where players can find Nascent Butterflies

Players can find some Nascent Butterflies out in the world, or if needed, they can purchase them from a merchant using runes. (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Before players begin their search for the Nascent Butterflies, they should understand that they will be very difficult to find. Though they can be placed in a maximum stack size of 999, the player should not be hitting that cap any time soon.

However, there are a few places where players can guarantee a Nascent Butterfly. Here are some of the places where one can find them:

One Nascent Butterfly can be found in Castle Sol, which is located on a corpse nearby a ladder in the room that contains the Skeletal Slimes.

In Leyndell Royal Capital, players can locate a Nascent Butterfly on a corpse which is located over the stairs.

Nearby the Site of Grace at Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite, players can locate a Nascent Butterfly on the side of a mountain.

Purchasing Nascent Butterflies is possible, as players can buy them from the Nomadic Merchant in Siofra River. However if bought this way they will cost 1500 runes a piece.

Crafting recipes using Nascent Butterflies

Players are able to craft two different items made with the Nascent Butterfly. (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

In order for players of Elden Ring to craft the special items made with Nascent Butterflies, they will need additional materials. Here is a list of recipes using Nascent Butterflies as materials.

Dappled Cured Meet (Requires Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook [18])

Golden Rowa x5

Sliver of Meat x1

Budding Horn x1

Nascent Butterfly x1

Dappled White Cured Meat (Requires Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook [18])

Golden Rowa x5

Strip of White Flesh x1

Budding Horn x1

Nascent Butterfly x1

