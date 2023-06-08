What is Vengeance Icon in Warzone's Resurgence mode?

The Vengeance Icon is an upcoming feature that will be introduced to Call of Duty: Warzone with the Season 4 update. However, it will be exclusive to the Resurgence game modes and won't be available in Lockdown LTM, Plunder, and Battle Royale offerings. To put it simply, the Vengeance Icon will direct players in the direction where the enemy that killed their squadmate is currently in.

Season 4 of Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 is set to be a game-changer for the two titles. Apart from renaming Warzone 2 to Warzone, the addition of a new map called Vondel, and more, the upcoming seasonal update will bring a host of new changes to the Resurgence mode.

The major changes pertaining to Resurgence include the introduction of the Dynamic Resurgence Timer and the Vengeance Icon. This article will take a closer look at the upcoming Vengeance Icon feature in Warzone.

How does the Vengeance Icon work in Warzone?

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Resurgence

DMZ

Lockdown Limited-Time mode (in-season)

Vondel comes with plenty of ways to experience its chaos. What are you dropping into first?
♻️ Resurgence
🎒 DMZ
🔒 Lockdown Limited-Time mode (in-season)
🪂 Battle Royale (in-season)

As already mentioned, the Vengeance Icon will point you in the direction of the opponent that killed your squadmate. This new mechanic will be part of Resurgence only and will be available in all the maps that support it, including Vondel in Warzone.

The Vengeance Icon will appear in the direction of the enemy that recently eliminated your teammate. Please bear in mind that the opponent has to eliminate your ally for the icon to appear, and it won't appear for knocking them out. Moreover, it will not pinpoint their location, but rather show the direction in which they are moving in.

This icon will stay on as long as the Resurgence Timer is up for your teammate. For instance, if your friend is down for 10 seconds, then the icon will last for 10 seconds as well. If you are able to successfully take down the opponent during this period, five seconds will be taken out from the timer, allowing your teammate to respawn quicker and join the fight.

According to the official Call of Duty blog, this feature is being implemented to improve team play and for players who don't use voice comms. in the match.

This is all there is to know about the upcoming Vengeance Icon in Warzone. Resurgence is usually perfect for solo players who want a fun and quick Battle Royale experience. Since gamers keep respawning automatically in this mode, they don't have to rely on their teammates for support and revives.

With the addition of Vengeance Icons, players will be incentivized to act as a team and create a more integrated experience for everyone involved.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 4 will launch on June 14, 2023. The update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

