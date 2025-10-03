When is Ghost of Yotei set? Time period explored

Sucker Punch’s much-awaited title, Ghost of Yotei, saw a global launch on October 2, 2025. While its gameplay is built on the foundation of Ghost of Tsushima, the story and settings deviate from the predecessor. GoY follows the narrative of a female protagonist named Atsu and touches on the themes of revenge and class division in feudal Japan.

That said, a question fans will need answered is how far apart are Atsu and Jin Sakai in the franchise's timeline? As such, this article will establish the Ghost of Yotei's time period.

Ghost of Yotei’s time period explored

Explore the Edo period in Japan (Image via Sucker Punch)

Ghost of Yotei is set in the year 1603, i.e., right at the beginning of the Edo period in Japan. In contrast, the events of Ghost of Tsushima take place in 1274 during the Kamakura period, around the time of the first Mongol invasion. There’s almost a 300-year difference between the Atsu and Jin Sakai stories.

Moreover, Sucker Punch has been deliberate about shaping a new origin story with their 2025 title. Therefore, Atsu has no connection whatsoever with GoT’s main character. The female mercenary is simply driven by vengeance and seeks to take revenge against Yotei Six.

The group of perpetrators has massacred her family on the Night of the Burning Tree. Atsu was left to die pinned to a burning tree by a katana. This gruesome incident took place 16 years before she took the mantle of the Ghost. At that time, they were living in the heart of Ezo, a land on the edge of Japan.

Where is Ghost of Yotei set?

Atsu returns to Mount Yoetei to seek revenge (Image via Sucker Punch)

Atsu’s revenge arc in Ghost of Yotei begins when she returns to her hometown in Mount Yotei. It is located at the center of Ezo, which later became Hokkaido in modern Japan. The entire area was outside the feudal rule in 1603. Therefore, many ronin fled to Ezo during the Edo period to live a peaceful life.

Unfortunately, peace wasn’t an option for the female mercenary. Atsu learned how to fight, hunt, and wield a katana to punish the Yotei Six: The Snake, The Oni, The Kitsune, The Spider, The Dragon, and Lord Saito. She defeats The Snake upon arrival at Mount Yotei and later goes on to massacre the rest of the crew.

