When does High on Life 2 release?

High on Life 2 is confirmed to be releasing on February 13, 2026, and has recently updated the official Steam page of the game with the date. The sequel action-adventure title is being developed and published by Squanch Games and is slated to offer a whole new experience with a fresh storyline. The game is slated to be available and supported on PC (through Steam and Epic Store), Xbox Series X|S, and the PlayStation 5.

What is the release date for High on Life 2?

As mentioned earlier, High on Life 2 is scheduled to launch on February 13, 2026. Fans can start wishlisting the game on all supported platforms through their respective client stores. The exact price of the game has not been confirmed at the time of writing this article. The game was showcased at Gamescom 2025, providing the community with an exclusive view of what to expect from the sequel title. Apart from the gameplay reveal, some of the attendees of the event were chosen to get a hands-on experience of the title.

High on Life 2 is going to take place 5 years after the prequel's storyline, where the protagonist has made their name as one of the most successful bounty hunters. However, the luxurious life comes to a standstill when the protagonist receives a bounty alert being placed on Lizzie, their sister. You must take up your arms once again and fight against massive hordes of aliens and emerge victorious by defeating all opponents.

The game is slated to arrive with some of the fan favorite talking weapons like Knifey, Sweezy, and Gus. Moreover, new additions will be made to the Bounty Hunter's arsenal to help them navigate through the chaos of intergalactic skirmishes and save Lizzie from an unknown enemy.

High on Life 2 can potentially follow up with the hype that surrounded its prequel with its unusual, unique, yet enjoyable gameplay experience. The developers will likely release more information throughout the year and full reveal blogs closer to the game's release date. The integration of new talking weapons, missions, aliens, and a fresh struggle will likely attract a lot of new players.