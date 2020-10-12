Minecraft has not only been a game that has stood the test of time, but one that has dominated the gaming industry for a little more than a decade. To become the second-best-selling game of all-time is no minor feat, but Minecraft has also managed to stay culturally relevant, which is an even more significant achievement.

The way Minecraft keeps its audience engaged is through introducing new updates that change the game just about enough to keep things fresh. While these updates don't change the core gameplay, they add several new things that freshen up the in-game experience.

During Minecraft Live 2020, Mojang revealed that a new "Caves and Cliffs" update, 1.17, will be available for download in mid-2021. Fans are now excited about everything new that this update will bring to the game.

When is Minecraft 1.17 coming out?

So far, Mojang has only revealed that Minecraft 1.17 will be coming out in the middle of the next year, and has given a brief rundown of what to expect in the update.

The update, as the title suggests, is set to focus its attention on Caves and Cliffs. Lush Caves is one of the newest biomes that will be added to the game, and has the fanbase extremely excited.

A new mob will also be added to Minecraft, and this time around, players got to vote on the type of mob they want included. The options were between the Glow Squid, Icologer, and the Moobloom.

The Glow Squid got the most votes in the poll, and thus, was announced as the newest mob to be added to Minecraft. But 2021 is still a ways away, and players will have to wait a while before they can discover everything new the game has to offer.

