Where to find Alberich’s armor set in Elden Ring

Armor sets in Elden Ring can greatly boost a character's survivability. Some of them, such as Alberich's armor set, look really good as well. A set aimed at magic users in Elden Ring, this set provides ample protection and boasts high Vitality and Focus stats.

Players can obtain this four-piece armor set by venturing into Leyndell, Royal Capital and claiming the prize as their own.

How players can obtain Alberich's armor set in Elden Ring

In order for players to obtain Alberich's armor, they first need to do a bit of traveling and leveling. They need to make their way to Leyndell, Royal Capital, and head to the northern part of the city.

Once players reach this location, they need to head through the Eastern Capital Ramparts to reach the boss battle there to gain access to the city. Once defeated, players can continue on inside.

Accessing the Site of Grace

Players should arrive at the Site of Grace for the Eastern Capital Ramparts, where they should rest before continuing their journey. They should then continue on to the street below and follow it until they reach another Site of Grace, which is accessed by heading through a door that is elevated a bit above a small building.

Find the Dragon Statue

When players make it through the high level area of the Capital City, they will be rewarded with the armor set (Image via Elden Ring)

Once players have rested at the second Site of Grace, they need to begin moving forward until they find the dragon statue. Players should make their way forward and scale the statue to arrive at the next Site of Grace location.

Once they are at the top of the statue, they will be able to walk along the ramparts to a location where they can see the roots of the Erdtree.

Finding the Roots and the Armor

Players must enter the building just a bit down from the area where the roots are growing into the city in order to claim the armor (Image via Elden Ring)

Once players make it down the wall / rampart area, they will look to the back wall of the city and see the gigantic roots growing from it. Players should then walk along this road to a building that has the door open.

When they walk into the building, they will see an item in the far back that they can pick up. This is the Alberich armor set, and players simply need to loot it in order to claim it.

