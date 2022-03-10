Where to find Cracked Crystal in Elden Ring

There are many different recipes that players can craft during their playthrough of Elden Ring. To make these recipes, players need to collect the required ingredients.

Cracked Crystals are a crafting ingredient found on various crystals scattered all over the Lands Between. Players can harvest these crystals of power and forge them into strong crafted items.

Elden Ring: Where to obtain Cracked Crystal

Players can find different glowing crystals scattered throughout the land, particularly in tunnels containing crystals. When players approach these crystals, they can collect the Cracked Crystal as a looted item.

There are a few locations where a player can guarantee that they find these items, but they can be obtained through purchase at the Roundtable Hold as well.

Locations players can find Cracked Crystals

Players can find crystals inside the tunnels while exploring (Image via Elden Ring)

Players can find crystals inside of Crystal tunnels. They can also find them in Atlus Tunnel and Sealed Tunnel. Players can also find one crystal located on a Miner enemy near the small shack inside Morne Tunnel.

By sticking to tunnels and looking for the crystals, players can quickly collect all they need for crafting recipes.

Players can also purchase the Cracked Crystals

If the player is having difficulty procuring the crystals they need for their crafting, they can purchase the Cracked Crystals directly from Twin Maiden Husks, located inside the Roundtable Hold.

This merchant will sell the player the Cracked Crystals directly for 300 runes per crystal. This may seem a bit pricy, and this is why it is recommended players find them on their own.

What can players craft with the Cracked Crystals?

Players are able to craft a few different recipes using the Cracked Crystals (Image via Elden Ring)

Players can craft a few different recipes using Cracked Crystals. These items are:

Shattershard Arrow

Shattershard Arrow (Fletched)

Cuckoo Glintstone

Crystal Dart

Players can use these items to deal damage to opponents in combat. Particularly, they can use the Cuckoo Glintstone and Crystal dart by consuming FP to deal magical damage to enemies from afar. The Shattershard Arrows can also be used to deal damage from a bow to enemies at range.

How to get the recipes to craft items from Cracked Crystals

In Elden Ring, recipes are learned from items called Cookbooks. To learn how to craft the Cuckoo Glintstone, players need to obtain the Glintstone Craftsman's Cookbook (1), which a Noble can drop near an outpost northwest of Church of Irith.

The Crystal Dart is learned from the Nomadic Warrior Cookbook (11), which a Nomadic Merchant sells in Liurnia of the Lakes.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha