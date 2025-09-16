Where to find Craftmetal in Hollow Knight Silksong

Craftmetal in Hollow Knight Silksong is used to forge tools and gear pieces for Hornet, making her stronger as you dive deeper into the challenges of the game. Some of these are easily obtained, while others will require you to go out of your way to obtain them.

This article will cover all of the locations where you can find Craftmetal in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Location of all Craftmetal in Hollow Knight Silksong

Here are all of the Craftmetal locations in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Craftmetal (Image via Team Cherry/ Its Shatter on YouTube)

Craftmetal 1

It can be found in the Bone Bottom region of the map. Talk with the merchant, Pebb, who will sell you the Craftmetal for 60 Rosaries in Silksong.

Craftmetal 2

You can find it in the Marrow region of the map. Head east from the middle bench to find an explosive rock. Use your attacks to blast it and reveal a path. Be careful of this section, as you will need to deal with another explosive rock. At the end of the path, you will find the second Craftmetal in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Craftmetal 3

Unlock the door in the Deep Docks using the Simple Key in Hollow Knight Silksong. Beyond it, you will spot a treasure chest that will have the Craftmetal.

Craftmetal 4

You can find the fourth Craftmetal in the Blasted Steps region. Head northeast, and you will find a hidden, narrow path. Go through, and you will find the Craftmetal stuck on a wall.

Craftmetal 5

On the west side of the Wisp Thicket, you can find a secret path by breaking some walls. The Craftmetal is located at the end of this path, but be careful, as the area will be full of enemies.

Craftmetal 6

Go to the Bench in the Underworks area and drop down. Go west and you will find the Craftmetal.

Craftmetal 7

You will need to go to the Putrified Ducts area first and then to the Fleatopia Bench. You will be able to find the Craftmetal to your east.

Craftmetal 8

In the Choral Chambers, you can find Jubilana after you complete the Wandering Merchant Wish. You can purchase the Craftmetal from her by spending 180 Rosaries.

How to use Craftmetal in Hollow Knight Silksong

Craftmetal, as the name suggests, is used to forge gear and tools in Hollow Knight Silksong. Once you have some of these materials, you can take them to the Forge Daughter, whom you can find in the Deep Docks area. She can craft tools in exchange for Craftmetal.

Keep in mind that you will need to defeat the Bell Beast boss before you can interact with her and ask her to make you tools. Also, you cannot obtain all of the tools in the game from the Forge Daughter. Some can be found after defeating certain enemies, while others can be bought from the various merchants in Hollow Knight Silksong.

