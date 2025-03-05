Where to find Herbivore Carapace in Monster Hunter Wilds

Herbivore Carapace in Monster Hunter Wilds is an essential material you need to craft various armors and other gear in the game. While this material is not too hard to get, it can be easily missed. To get this material, you'll have to hunt a specific type of small creature in the Windward Plains.

In this guide, we have shared everything you will need to know about finding Herbivore Carapace in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to get Herbivore Carapace in Monster Hunter Wilds?

In-game screenshot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

You can collect Herbivore Carapace by hunting High-Rank Ceratonoth in the Windward Plains. These creatures belong to the Small Monster category, and they are very easy to take down. Both male and female Ceratonoth drop this material, so you can just hunt as many of them as you want to farm carapace.

One crucial thing you need to keep in mind is that only High-Rank Ceratonoth drop Herbivore Carapace. If you are fighting Low-Rank versions of this monster, you’ll end up with Herbivore Shell instead. Always check that you are engaging the correct rank of the monster before hunting if you're after Herbivore Carapace.

Where to find Ceratonoth in Monster Hunter Wilds?

In-game screenshot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Ceratonoth are commonly found near the Oasis in the Windward Plains. They tend to gather around water sources, so if you're searching for them, that's the best place to begin. If you're having trouble spotting them, you can use the in-game Filter Items feature in the Map menu to highlight their location.

Unlike some other materials in Monster Hunter Wilds, Herbivore Carapace isn’t something you can directly mark on your map. Instead, you must locate Ceratonoth and hunt them for a chance to carve the resource. Once you find them, set a waypoint and follow the path to their location.

Once you are there, start fighting the monsters quickly, as they may attempt to flee after taking damage. By following these steps, you should have no trouble farming Herbivore Carapace in Monster Hunter Wilds.

