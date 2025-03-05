Where to find Frenzy Shards in Monster Hunter Wilds

Frenzy Shards in Monster Hunter Wilds is a particular crafting material that you will require for forging some high-end gear. This material can be obtained from the Frenzied monster types in Monster Hunter Wilds. Frenzy Shards are required for the crafting of certain Artian armors. Typically, you will need the Shards to get endgame armor and weapons as well.

This article will cover how you can obtain Frenzy Shards in Monster Hunter Wilds while shedding light on all the items that can be crafted using this material.

How to get Frenzy Shards in Monster Hunter Wilds

You can defeat Frenzied Monsters to obtain Frenzy Shards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Frenzy Shards in Monster Hunter Wilds can be obtained by taking down Frenzied monsters. You can either take on these creatures in the open world, or pick up quests to track them down.

Afflicted monsters can only appear once you reach High Rank, so you will need to progress significantly in the game to farm this material. While Gore Magala in Monster Hunter Wilds spreads the frenzy virus, you will not get any Frenzy Shards by defeating the big dragon. You can only acquire this by defeating monsters afflicted with the virus.

Frenzied monsters are extremely powerful when compared to their base variants. They are more aggressive and can tear you apart easily if you are not careful.

All items that require Frenzy Shards in Monster Hunter Wilds

Below is a list of items that require Frenzy Shards for their crafting. These are high-end gears that you can generally craft once you reach High Rank in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Weapons

Eisenleib I

Sucher-Ankh I

Schattenstolz I

Elendskraft I

Faulnisschleuder I

Stahlfakt I

Eiferschild I

Leumundslist

Kummerklang I

Todlicher Abzug I

Wuchtblick I

Tyrannenarm I

Fledderklauen I

Armor Sets

Artian Alpha

Damascus Alpha Set

Gore Alpha Set

Gore Beta Set

Palico Weapons

Felyne Artian Disc Alpha

Felyne Artian Alpha Set

