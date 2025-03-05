How to capture Dapperwings in Monster Hunter Wilds

In Monster Hunter Wilds, you will encounter Dapperwings during the early Samim’s Research Report side quest. They are an endemic bird found in the Scarlet Forest, most notably in Sectors 12 and 17.

As part of the research quest, Samim will ask you to capture Dapperwings for his work. In this guide, we’ll help you find and capture Dapperwings in Monster Hunter Wilds and complete the Research Report quest.

How to recognize a Dapperwing in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Look for Dapperwings on the branches (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

Dapperwings are tiny birds with square-shaped heads and long tails. They rest on tree branches and can be hard to spot because their feathers change color depending on the season.

If you talk to Samim before heading out, he will tell you that during the Fallow season, their feathers are green, making them blend into the trees. However, in Plenty, their colors become bright and rainbow-like, making them much easier to find. The best time to search for them is during the day when Plenty conditions are active, as their colorful feathers will stand out against the forest.

How to catch Dapperwings in Monster Hunter Wilds?

You’ll have the most luck finding these birds in the thick parts of the Scarlet Forest. A good place to start is the Bower of the Great Tree near the camp in Area 7. From there, head toward Area 6 as most dapperwings are found in this area.

They usually gather in small flocks and sit on tree branches or fallen logs. If you listen carefully, you can hear their chirping, which sounds similar to regular birds. To make your search easier, move east from the number “6” on the map and scan the treetops for movement.

Once you spot a Dapperwing, you must capture it. Open your item bar or Essential Items menu to equip your capture net. Since these birds often rest in high places, riding your Seikret mount will give you the extra height you need to aim properly.

Move slowly as you approach to avoid scaring them away. Unlike some ground creatures, Dapperwings won’t flee immediately, but sudden movements can startle them.

When you get close, aim carefully. Your targeting reticle will turn yellow-orange when you are in range. Once you see this, fire the net to capture the bird and complete your quest.

Catching a Dapperwing may take patience, but knowing where to look and when to search makes the process much easier. Once you secure one, you can return to Samim and complete the research quest. With this task finished you're one step closer to uncovering more of the Scarlet Forest’s secrets in Monster Hunter Wilds.

