Where to find Mandragora in Monster Hunter Wilds

In Monster Hunter Wilds, Mandragoras are primarily used to craft Max Potions, which instantly restore all your health. Unlike Mega Potions, which recover health gradually, Max Potions work immediately and can make a difference between surviving or fainting during a battle.

Ad

Enemies hit much harder as you progress, so keeping a good supply of Mandragoras is key to staying alive. This guide will walk you through the best ways to farm Mandragoras efficiently.

How to get Mandragora in Monster Hunter Wilds

1) Use material gatherers

Mandragora is a type of fungus (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Once you reach Chapter 4 and unlock High Rank, you can automate Mandragora farming using the Material Retrieval system. After completing Chapter 4, visit Plumpeach in the Wudwud Hideout and Apar in Suja. Completing their sidequests will unlock them as material gatherers.

Ad

Trending

Once they are available, set them to gather Mandragoras. You can choose specific items or let them gather any available resources. After setting them to work, rest at your tent for a few seasons to give them time to collect materials.

Then, visit Nata at the Base Camp to collect your gathered items. Nata manages the Village Intermediary, making it easy to pick up materials without traveling.

Also read: Where to find Stout Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds

Ad

2) Get it yourself

Use the map filters to find Mandragora (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Capcom)

The Windward Plains have Mandragoras in areas 3 and 6, allowing you to gather them early. The Scarlet Forest has these items in areas 2, 7, and 10, offering you a good opportunity to gather multiple Mandragoras in one trip.

Ad

Iceshard Cliffs has Mandragoras in area 18, though it’s less accessible than other locations. The Ruins of Wyveria have them in areas 8 and 11.

3) Buying Mandragoras

Mandragoras can also be obtained through trading and purchasing. Some merchants sell them directly, making it a quick way to restock if you’re low. You can also trade with Sekka, the NPC trader located in Suja at the Peaks of Accord. This helps if you have extra resources or tradeable items to exchange.

Ad

Also read: Where to find Grand Escunite in Monster Hunter Wilds

4) Keep an eye on the weather

The weather in Monster Hunter Wilds can influence how easily Mandragoras are gathered through the Material Retrieval system. If the item has a half-star rating, the chances of collecting it are very low. A one-star rating means you might find a few, but not consistently.

A two-star rating indicates a moderate chance of gathering them, while a three-star rating almost guarantees success. Check the weather conditions before setting up a Material Retrieval run to maximize efficiency.

Ad

Mandragoras are used in two key recipes. When combined with a Catalyst, they create Max Potions, which fully restore health. They’re also an ingredient in Immunizers, which improve health regeneration over time. Keep a steady supply of Mandragoras to ensure you always have these powerful healing items ready during tough hunts.

Unlocking Material Retrieval as early as possible will save you a lot of time and effort. Also, maintain a decent supply of Guild Points. If you prefer manual gathering, use the map filters and set waypoints to make it more efficient. Stocking up on Mandragoras before major hunts keeps you prepared for tough battles.

Ad

Check out our other Monster Hunter Wilds guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.