Where to find Tempered Plate Carriers in Warzone 2 Season 3 and how do they work

Call of Duty Warzone 2 recently received the Season 3 update, which features an interesting new item for the armor plating system. This is known as a Tempered Plate Carrier and will help players quickly plate up in between gunfights.

Warzone 2 is bringing back a fan-favorite Warzone feature in this third seasonal patch with the addition of tempered plate carriers. Interestingly, the Tempered perk existed in the prequel, allowing players to equip armor plates much faster and change their armor from a three-plate to a two-plate format. This article will take a closer look at the Tempered Plate Carriers in Warzone 2 Season 3.

Tempered armor plates make a comeback in Warzone 2 Season 3

Activision introduces two major updates every season - one that kickstarts the new season and a mid-seasonal patch. Whenever the developers deploy these patches, they include some major adjustments in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

The introduction of tempered plate carriers is expected to change the pace of the game as it drastically decreases the armor plating time. Interested players can take a look at the official Call of Duty blog for more detailed information on the Season 3 changes.

Tempered plate carriers

The tempered plate carriers function in a way that's quite similar to the Tempered perk in Warzone. It will interact directly with the armor plating system of Warzone 2 and change the total number of plates that can be equipped on an Operator.

Regular armor plates can block 50 damage, with three of them adding up to a total of 150 health points when a player's fully plated. However, tempered plate carriers can transform three-plate armor into a two-plate variant while offering the same damage absorption.

Each plate in the tempered plate carrier will offer 75 health points individually, resulting in a total of 150 health points for fully plated operators. This will decrease the time required by players to fully armor themselves, making it extremely useful during combat.

These carriers are expected to become highly sought-after items in Warzone 2 as they can help Operators increase their plating efficiency. As expected, the developers will most likely make tempered plate carriers fairly rare items, which can't be obtained that easily.

Where to find

The tempered plate carriers will be guaranteed loot for players who decide to conquer one of the many Strongholds present on the map. This useful item has a chance of dropping from ground loot caches found across Al Mazrah and Ashika Island, but this will be quite rare.

Nevertheless, players can test their luck and search the vast battlefield for tempered plate carriers. Players can choose to take the aggressive route and eliminate other Operators who have obtained the tempered plate carrier to steal their loot.

The Season 3 update has introduced plenty of interesting changes, including explosive ammunition that can make bolt-action sniper rifles capable of one-shotting players. The patch will also bring in new weapons and cosmetics alongside fresh Operators. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

