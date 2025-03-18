Where to find Time-honed Wylk Gem in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Time-Honed Wylk gem is a rare and valuable item in Monster Hunter Wilds. Categorized as a Rarity 6 item, it is used for trading with Yabran in the Oilwell Basin. The gem’s value comes from its ability to unlock and trade rare items. However, obtaining it is tricky because it only appears during certain environmental events.

This guide explains where and how to get the Time-Honed Wylk gem and the best ways to use it once you have it.

How to get a Time-Honed Wylk gem

You can find the outcrops at different locations (Image via Capcom || YouTube/@Ape Knight Gaming)

You can find Time-Honed Wylk gems in Wylky Crystal outcrops, located in the Ruins of Wyveria, Oilwell Basin, and Windward Plains. These crystal outcrops only appear during a special environmental event known as the Wylky Crystal Outcrop Emergence.

Each region has its own version of this event that happens during the season of Inclemency. In the Ruins of Wyveria, the event is called Wyvern’s Wakening. In the Windward Plains, it is known as Sandtide, while in the Oilwell Basin, it is called Firespring.

You won’t be able to gather Time-Honed Wylk gems until you unlock Tempered Monsters at Hunter Rank (HR) 20. The events tied to the Wylky Crystal outcrops will only start appearing once you reach this milestone, which means the gems are not available early in the game.

How to check for the Wylky Crystal outcrop emergence event

The Wylky Crystal outcrop (Image via Capcom || YouTube/@Ape Knight Gaming)

To find out if a Wylky Crystal outcrop emergence event is happening or scheduled to occur soon, open the Environment Overview on the map screen and go to the third page. A timer at the top of the screen will show how much real-world time remains before the next event begins and how long it will last once it starts.

Each Wylky Crystal outcrop will give you one Time-Honed Wylk gem when harvested. The geologist skill does not increase the number of gems you can collect. To refresh the list of available events or reset the spawn points, use the Rest mechanic at your tent. Resting will not speed up the arrival of the next event, but it will reset the event pool, giving you a chance to trigger a different one.

How to use a Time-Honed Wylk gem

The Time-Honed Wylk gem is mainly used for trading with Yabran, who is located in Azuz the Everforge in the Oilwell Basin. Once Yabran is unlocked as a vendor, you need not visit him directly to make trades. You can access his inventory through Nata at any base camp, making the trading process more convenient.

Yabran offers several valuable items in exchange for Time-Honed Wylk gems. You can trade the gem for Azuz Tanned Leather, Ajarakan Jewel +, Nu Udra Oilmucus +, Spotted Poison Hide, and Turbid Shrimp.

Unlocking Tempered Monsters at HR 20 should be a priority if you want to start collecting Time-Honed Wylk gems. Be mindful of how you use your gems, as you can only gather a limited number based on the availability of the emergence events. Strategic use of the Rest mechanic can help you refresh the event pool and increase your chances of finding Wylky Crystal outcrops.

