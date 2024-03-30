Which Blade Sharpening Origin should you pick in Rise of the Ronin?

Blade Sharpening Origin is part of a playstyle system in Rise of the Ronin and affects your overall gameplay. Developed by Team Ninja, this RPG title offers a unique character origin story tied to multiple aspects — like skills, weapon combinations, and abilities. Each Blade Sharpening Origin is associated with unique strategies you can use during battles, interactions, and other aspects of the game.

Before starting the campaign, you must choose one of six origin stories Rise of the Ronin. You might be wondering which of them you should pick. This article provides all the information you need to understand which origin story will suit your playstyle the best.

Blade Sharpening Origin in Rise of the Ronin: Which one should you pick?

Rise of the Ronin features a skill tree with different sets of abilities. These abilities are divided into four categories: Strength, Dexterity, Charm, and Intellect. Different origin stories use different skill tree abilities, defining a playstyle and making it unique.

Here's a look at the different Blade Sharpening Origin stories in Rise of the Ronin:

Killer

Killer origin supports direct attacks (Image via Team Ninja)

The Killer origin uses Strength abilities. You will possess skills that will help you deflect long-range attacks, intimidate NPCs during interactions, and gain additional coins after defeating enemies. This playstyle involves direct and based on face-to-face battles.

Hence, it offers commendable physical damage-dealing and defensive skills. Weapons like Katana, Greatsword, and Odachi are best suited to this Blade Sharpening Origin. You should pick this origin if you like charging into battle and fighting enemies face-to-face.

Breaker

Breaker origin is based on stealth playstyle (Image via Team Ninja)

The Breaker origin uses Dexterity abilities and skills. Facilitating a stealth-based playstyle, it possesses skills that help you assassinate multiple enemies at once, craft as well as upgrade weapons, and more. This playstyle uses long-range and stealth attacks. Weapons like Paired Swords, Bayonets, and Bows are best suited to it.

If you like stealth-centric gameplay and skillful assassinations, you should pick this Blade Sharpening Origin story.

Seducer

Seducer origin helps to take out intel from characters (Image via Team Ninja)

This origin story uses Charm skills. It helps establish bonds with other characters easily, extract more information from them, manipulate them, and avoid combat. As the game presents you with choices, this origin is most effective at helping you make the right decisions. Additionally, you get benefits like Rapid Critical Hit and Ki Blade Flash recovery that aid you in maintaining stamina during battles.

Weapons like Polearms and Oxtail Blades complement this playstyle the most. You can consider selecting this origin story if you want to know all the hidden loot locations and rewarding side missions. It also helps with negotiations. As you progress through the title, these elements will become increasingly important and enhance your overall gaming experience.

The Sapper

This origin focuses on using Intellect skills and abilities. It is based on survival skills like self-preservation and crafting abilities. You gain increased benefits from healing items, persuasion skills, and increased rifle DPS. Weapons like Spears, Sabers, and Rifles are the most suitable for this playstyle.

You can choose this Blade Sharpening Origin if you like pacifist gameplay. This origin helps you stay away from battles.

Beginner

Beginner origin in Rise of the Ronin (Image via Team Ninja)

This is a basic Blade Sharpening Origin that helps you explore the game if you are undecided about your preferred playstyle. It doesn't have a specialization, making it harder for your character to reach their maximum potential. You can pick it if you want to try all the different gameplay styles.

Unsharpened

This is the hardest origin of all. It doesn’t provide any benefits and only offers basic skills in the early game. If you seek a challenging experience, this origin is for you.

