Which team might win ALGS Year 4 Championship? Possibilities explored

Apex Legends players can finally rejoice, as the ALGS Year 4 Championship is set to begin. Following the usual format, a total of 40 teams will participate in the competition with only one emerging champion. With some exceptionally powerful teams taking part, fans will have their own guesses on who could potentially secure the first place.

All factors considered, several teams have the potential to win the ALGS Year 4 Championship. Some popular names include Team Falcons, 100 Thieves, and Alliance. However, if we have to single out one team, that would be 100 Thieves. This article explores more on why they are considered favorites.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

100 Thieves have the potential to win ALGS Year 4 Championship

100 Thieves are favorites to win the ALGS Year 4 Championship. Their current roster comprises the best MnK and Controller players in iiTzTimmy and Genburten, respectively. The former is the IGL (in-game leader) of 100 Thieves who has been competing in pro league matches for a few years.

In the years Timmy has participated in various tournaments, his performance as a solo player has been exceptional. Moreover, Timmy and Dezignful’s teamwork will play a major role in the upcoming Year 4 Championship as they have been playing together since 2023 when Timmy made “The Dojo.”

While Genburten is fairly new to 100 Thieves, his ability to adapt to new teammates — in this case, Timmy and Dezignful — has helped the whole team, as seen in most Scrim matches.

While there are many potential sides that could win this tournament, 100 Thieves has the best chance of snagging the ALGS Year 4 Champions title. However, a lot would depend on how they play their cards. Since the tournament will also feature some of the world’s best Apex Legends teams, the outcome should be interesting.

