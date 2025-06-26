Who is the Solid Snake lookalike in Death Stranding 2?

If you’ve played or watched the trailers for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, you probably noticed a mysterious character who looks very similar to Solid Snake, Kojima’s legendary character from the Metal Gear series. Many fans were quick to assume the developer had somehow brought Snake into the world of Death Stranding. However, that’s not the case.
The Solid Snake lookalike figure is a new character named Neil, played by actor Luca Marinelli.
Note: The following article features story spoilers. Read at your discretion.
Who is Neil in Death Stranding 2?
During the Sydney Film Festival, Hideo Kojima himself said that Neil was never meant to be Snake. But even Luca Marinelli thought otherwise when he first saw his own in-game appearance.
The resemblance is purely coincidental, though it’s easy to see why fans made the connection. Kojima even mentioned he needed someone capable of delivering a performance that could match what Mads Mikkelsen brought to the first game. That’s how Luca Marinelli entered the picture.
Neil is a complex, original character with no ties to the Metal Gear universe. Likely born before the events of Death Stranding, he becomes a smuggler, transporting goods across the border between Mexico and the broken United States. One of his most disturbing assignments involves covertly delivering brain-dead mothers for a classified operation run by Bridges.
Despite his criminal past, this job keeps him out of prison, but it's clear that he finds this work immoral, which is crushing him.
Neil's story arc in Death Stranding 2
During this assignment, Neil starts therapy with a psychologist named Lucy, with whom he falls in love. He eventually reveals the disturbing nature of his work, leaving Lucy shocked. Their relationship ends when she becomes pregnant and tells Neil it was all a mistake. However, he doesn’t accept this.
Later in the story, Neil dies under unknown circumstances and ends up on the Beach. Unlike most, he retains both his human form and intelligence, making him a unique case in Death Stranding’s eerie world of BTs (Beached Things).
Neil might look like Solid Snake, but he’s a tragic and original creation sculpted by Kojima’s signature storytelling. While he may remind fans of Snake, he stands tall as his own character in the Death Stranding universe.
