Who won CS2 ESL Pro League Season 22?

The ESL Pro League Season 22 in Counter-Strike 2 has concluded, and it was full of surprises from start to finish. From underdog teams like Inner Circle, Gentle Mates, and HOTU delivering exceptional performance, to top-tier teams like Team Spirit and The MongolZ not even reaching the semis, there were many unexpected and entertaining results. After weeks of intense matches, the Grand Final came down to Team Vitality and Team Falcons.For those curious, Team Vitality won the CS2 ESL Pro League Season 22. On that note, here's a brief look at the Grand Final match and the full list of results.CS2 ESL Pro League Season 22 Grand Final: Team Vitality vs Team Falcons match summaryThe first game in the best-of-five grand final was played on Inferno. The match was pretty close, but flameZ's incredible performance carried Team Vitality and got them a 13-10 scoreline victory. Despite the great performance by m0NESY and NiKo, it wasn't enough for Team Falcons to secure the map win.The second map, Train, saw flameZ continue his incredible form that led Team Vitality to another win with a 13-9 scoreline. Both FlameZ and NiKo stood out as the top performers with a 1.42 rating and over 100 ADR.Dust II turned out to be far more one-sided than the previous maps. Team Vitality ended the first half with a 10-2 lead on the T-side. This time, it was mezii who stepped up, with an impressive rating of 1.81. The match concluded with a scoreline of 13-5, securing Team Vitality yet another tournament win in 2025, and bringing them closer to winning another ESL Grand Slam.CS2 ESL Pro League Season 22 resultsHere's the full list of the results:PlacementPrizeTeam1st$100,000Team Vitality2nd$50,000Team Falcons3rd$28,000MOUZ4th$22,000FaZe Clan5th-8th$18,000Team Spirit, FURIA, Natus Vincere, 3DMAX9th-12th$13,500Aurora Gaming, G2 Esports, The MongolZ12th-14th$10,500Gentle Mates, HOTU, Inner Circle Esports15th-16th$8,500Astralis, GamerLegion17th-19th$6,500 B8, ENCE, Legacy 20th-22nd$4,500 Fluxo, HEROIC, M80 23rd-24th$3,000 NRG, Rooster That's everything you need to know about the ESL Pro League Season 22. The next high-tier event hosted by ESL will be IEM Chengdu 2025, which is set to begin on November 3, 2025.