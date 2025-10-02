CS2 patch notes (October 2, 2025): New armory update, gameplay changes, and more

The CS2 patch notes for October 2, 2025, are out. The latest update has introduced some interesting additions, including new Charm Collections, Sticker Collections, maps, and more. The newly added community cosmetics are definitely something that the playerbase has looked forward to for a long time, and it is a welcome addition to the game.In this article, we will explore all the new changes that have been brought forth by the CS2 patch notes for October 2, 2025. Read below to know more. All changes and additions made with CS2 patch notes for October 2, 2025Here's a look at the different changes that that's been incorporated with the latest CS2 patch notes:ArmoryAdded Missing Link Community Charms collection featuring 23 new charms created by Counter-Strike Workshop community artists.Added Dr. Boom Charms collection featuring 22 new charms.Added 2025 Community Stickers collection featuring 29 new stickers created by Counter-Strike Workshop community artists.Added Sugarface 2 Stickers collection featuring 9 new stickers with the Sugarface theme.Removed Gallery Case, Graphic Collection, and Character Craft stickers from The Armory.In case you missed it: CS2 patch notes (September 25, 2025)GameplayDeath count in scoreboard will now increment when players die to C4 bomb detonation.Limited Zeus-x27 kill streak bonus in deathmatch.Fixed incorrect pixel offset for greater than one pixel width sniper scope.Added inaccuracy representation in sniper scopes.Keychains will now slightly jolt when a player makes an audible footstep sound.SpectatingAdded support on select maps for new spectator camera transitions that follow the shortest path through the level to the next spectator target player.In-game loadout of spectated player will auto-close at the end of the match.In-game loadout of spectated player will now show wear and pattern of gloves.MapsRemoved community maps Jura, Grail, Dogtown, and Brewery from all game modes.Added community maps Palacio and Golden to Competitive, Casual, and Deathmatch modes.Added community maps Rooftop and Transit to Wingman mode.Ancient / ShootsVarious player clipping fixes.MiscMinor adjustments to MAC-10 and R8 Revolver skinning.Fixed a crash for missing bullet impact effects.Added deformers (lattice deformer and simple bend deformer) to Workshop Tools - Hammer.Re-enabled example content in train_zoo using lattice and bend deformers.Check out: CS2 patch notes (September 4, 2025): Misc updates, bug fixes, map changes, and moreMap ScriptingUpdated general error handling for methods. An exception will be thrown when the method is invoked with an incorrect 'this' value. An error will be logged and a default value that matches the declared return type will be returned when the method is invoked with unsupported arguments.Improved performance of handling Vector, QAngle, and Color values as arguments and return values.When interpreting a Color argument, rgba values will be clamped to a maximum of 255.Added an overload for each of the following methods that accepts a single object holding all parameters. Deprecated the previous overload.Instance.DebugScreenTextInstance.DebugLineInstance.DebugBoxInstance.DebugSphereInstance.EntFireAtNameInstance.EntFireAtTargetEntity.TeleportChanged all callbacks to accept a single object holding all parameters.Added Instance.OnScriptReloadDeprecated Instance.OnReload and Instance.OnBeforeReloadAdded Instance.TraceLineAdded Instance.TraceSphereAdded Instance.TraceBoxAdded Instance.TraceBulletDeprecated Instance.GetTraceHitAdded Instance.OnPlayerResetAdded Instance.OnBeforePlayerDamageAdded Instance.OnPlayerDamageAdded Instance.OnPlayerJumpAdded Instance.OnPlayerLandAdded Instance.OnGunReloadAdded Instance.OnBulletImpactAdded Instance.OnPlayerPingAdded Instance.OnGrenadeBounceAdded Instance.OnKnifeAttackAdded Instance.IsFreezePeriodAdded Entity.GetOwnerAdded Entity.SetOwnerAdded Entity.GetParentAdded Entity.SetParentAdded Entity.IsAliveAdded Entity.IsWorldAdded Entity.TakeDamageAdded CSPlayerPawn.DropWeaponAdded CSWeaponData.GetDamageAdded CSWeaponData.GetRangeAdded CSWeaponData.GetRangeModifierAdded CSWeaponData.GetPenetrationThat's everything that you need to know about the CS2 patch notes for the October 2, 2025, update. For more related news and guides, check out:CS2 streamer Dima_Wallhacks banned from TwitchWho won CS2 IEM Cologne 2025?Team Vitality and Stake agree to multi-year CS2 partnershipCounter-Strike 2 patch notes (August 19, 2025): Map updates and bug fixesCounter-Strike 2 patch notes (July 29, 2025): Damage prediction changes, animation updates, map overhaul, and more