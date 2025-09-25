CS2 patch notes (September 25, 2025)

A new set of CS2 patch notes has been released on September 25, 2025. The latest update has introduced a wave of map scripting changes, all of which will enhance the overall quality-of-life experience of playing the game and prevent unexpected crashes while queuing into different maps.

In this article, we will outline all the new changes introduced by the CS2 patch notes dated September 25, 2025. Read below to know more.

CS2 patch notes for September 25, 2025

Here's a more in-depth look at the map scripting changes that have been incorporated with the CS2 patch notes for September 25, 2025:

Updated tsconfig.json in the script_zoo, setting the target to "es2022" for more accurate type analysis.

Changed point_script entity to no longer remove itself on a failed script load during spawn. Instead it will remain in an inactive state and listen for script changes if the game is running in tools mode.

Fixed point_script entity to no longer potentially crash after an unsuccessful reload from an invalid script while running the game in tools mode.

Changed point_script entity to hold onto the memory value returned by an Instance.OnBeforeReload callback until the next successful reload instead of forgetting it if the reload is unsuccessful.

Changed methods expecting arguments of string type to now error instead of calling toString for arguments of the wrong type.

Changed Instance.Msg and Instance.DebugScreenText to accept any type for the text value.

Fixed a bug where RunScriptInput would crash the game when triggered with a null caller or activator.

Removed Instance.OnGameEvent in favor of per-event registration methods. This gives us tools for stronger API stability and creates a consistent API for events that are not gameevents.

Added Instance.DebugLine

Added Instance.DebugBox

Added Instance.OnPlayerConnect

Added Instance.OnPlayerActivate

Added Instance.OnPlayerDisconnect

Added Instance.OnRoundStart

Added Instance.OnRoundEnd

Added Instance.OnBombPlant

Added Instance.OnBombDefuse

Added Instance.OnPlayerKill

Added Instance.OnPlayerChat

Added Instance.OnGunFire

Added Instance.OnGrenadeThrow

Added an overload to Instance.EntFireAtName that allows setting caller and activator

Added an overload to Instance.EntFireAtTarget that allows setting caller and activator

Added normal vector to the result of Instance.GetTraceHit

Added Entity.GetGroundEntity

Added CSWeaponBase.GetOwner

Added CSPlayerController.GetName

Added CSObserverPawn.GetOriginalPlayerController

Added CSPlayerPawn.GetOriginalPlayerController

Added CSPlayerPawn.IsCrouching

Added CSPlayerPawn.IsCrouched

Added CSPlayerPawn.IsNoclipping

See maps/editor/zoo/scripts/point_script.d.ts for comprehensive details on the API

Added "train_zoo.vmap" with all de_train assets and examples for mapmakers.

Release Notes for today, focused on map scripting, are up:

That's everything that you need to know about the CS2 patch notes for September 25, 2025.

