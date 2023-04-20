Call of Duty: Warzone 2 recently received the third seasonal update and kicked off Massive Resurgence mode on the Al Mazrah map. Unfortunately, the developers briefly had to remove the entire game mode. This happened primarily due to the Gas Circle bug and the first fixes that did not work in the battle royale.

The Gas Circle bug in Warzone 2 became problematic as it misled various players with misaligned zone circles based on where the gas is present. The issue was quickly identified and addressed but could not be permanently fixed, which eventually led to the removal of the mode itself. The developers replaced it with Resurgence Trios and Quads to fill the gaps.

Let us take a closer look at the Gas Circle issue in Warzone 2’s Massive Resurgence.

Developers disable Resurgence mode after first fix failed in Warzone 2

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard We have disabled the Massive Resurgence mode in Warzone 2.0 while we investigate an issue with irregular circle behavior. We have added Resurgence Trios and Quads in its place. We have disabled the Massive Resurgence mode in Warzone 2.0 while we investigate an issue with irregular circle behavior. We have added Resurgence Trios and Quads in its place.

Activision’s latest multiplayer and battle royale title had to go through a rough patch when it was released. The developers had to deploy a number of updates to smooth the gameplay experience. The most recent issue caused the Gas Circle to be inaccurate in showing the actual position of the gas-covered area.

The removal of the fan favorite Resurgence mode from Al Mazrah raised a few concerns as it required more than a single fix. However, it is common for online multiplayer titles like Warzone 2 to have a few issues as they require regular maintenance.

Gas Circle bug

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard Infinity Ward @InfinityWard We have disabled the Massive Resurgence mode in Warzone 2.0 while we investigate an issue with irregular circle behavior. We have added Resurgence Trios and Quads in its place. We have disabled the Massive Resurgence mode in Warzone 2.0 while we investigate an issue with irregular circle behavior. We have added Resurgence Trios and Quads in its place. Massive Resurgence Quads and Trios have been reenabled following a fix for the irregular circle behavior. twitter.com/InfinityWard/s… Massive Resurgence Quads and Trios have been reenabled following a fix for the irregular circle behavior. twitter.com/InfinityWard/s…

Raven Software released information about deploying a fix for the Gas Circle bug in Warzone 2’s Massive Resurgence. However, the fix was not able to solve the problem.

Infinity Ward quickly addressed the recurring issue and announced that the game mode will be disabled for a short duration while the developers work on a permanent fix.

The playlist received Resurgence Quads and Trios as its replacement to fill the gap. The fix was completed after a while and repaired the alignment of the Gas Circle with the actual zone position. The Massive Resurgence game mode has since been re-enabled for the entire player base to enjoy.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware We're still receiving reports of this issue and are investigating a fix. Raven Software @RavenSoftware 🛠️ We've just deployed a fix that was causing the Gas Circle to not align with the positioning of the Gas itself. 🛠️ We've just deployed a fix that was causing the Gas Circle to not align with the positioning of the Gas itself. We're still receiving reports of this issue and are investigating a fix. twitter.com/RavenSoftware/… ❗️ We're still receiving reports of this issue and are investigating a fix. twitter.com/RavenSoftware/…

The main reason for the mode being disabled was that the first fix could not solve the issue. The developers might have concluded that it was a deeper problem that could not be simply fixed without taking it back for a small rework.

As a result, the brand new Resurgence mode in Al Mazrah was removed to permanently fix the irregular behavior of the zone circle.

Fortunately, the problem was quickly identified with the help of player reports and feedback. This helped the publisher fix the issue in a short amount of time without hindering the gameplay experience for the community.

The Season 3 update brought along a lot of new playable content, including new game modes, weapons, cosmetics, and operators. Players can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty Twitter page and their blog for more announcements.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes