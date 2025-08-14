  • home icon
  • Why is the gaming community unhappy with Wuchang Fallen Feathers censorship?

Why is the gaming community unhappy with Wuchang Fallen Feathers censorship?

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 14, 2025 13:59 GMT
Wuchang Fallen Feathers censorship controversy explained (Image via Leenzee)
Wuchang Fallen Feathers censorship controversy explained (Image via Leenzee)

Wuchang Fallen Feathers has had a rough time since launch. Despite topping the Steam charts and reportedly selling over 800,000 copies, it has mixed ratings from both players and critics alike. A recent update has introduced some changes that some fans are calling censorship, and the backlash is growing quickly. Several players claim the adjustments have altered the core gameplay, making the game feel different from how it was on launch.

On that note, here’s a breakdown of what has changed and why many players are unhappy.

Wuchang Fallen Feathers censorship controversy explained

The latest Wuchang Fallen Feathers 1.5 update has brought numerous tweaks to the game, such as faster healing, extra invincibility after knockdowns, and more. However, the major change that a lot of people are talking about is that many bosses and NPCs, especially those tied to historical figures, can not be killed anymore. Instead, they now become “exhausted” after a fight and remain alive, with some new dialogue additions to match this change.

Additionally, many NPCs are now non-hostile, and the “Pray” emote has been removed, which was given by a Portuguese Christian character. Fans believe that these changes were made in response to the backlash from Chinese players, who were unhappy that their mythological figures could be killed and were review bombing the game on Steam.

A Reddit post by u/hachimi_ddj summarises the discussions on Chinese social media platforms, claiming that many Han Chinese players feel that the game favors Manchu people while portraying only Han rulers and historical figures as defeatable bosses. They are calling out that the developers are biased.

The frustration among the community is getting worse as these changes not only affect the Chinese version, but all the players around the world. Gamers from other countries feel this undermines the story and tone, and are calling the developers out for unwanted censorship in regions except China.

That’s everything you need to know about the Wuchang Fallen Feathers censorship controversy. The developers are yet to respond to the backlash from the community regarding the 1.5 update.

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

