All shrines in Cloudspire - Wuchang: Fallen Feathers guide

Cloudspire in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is the second major region in the game. It is accessed by using the Revenant Temple Key and contains a total of 12 shrines. For context, shrines in Wuchang are essentially resting places that allow you to heal yourself, restore manna flasks, or even reset the world.

Ad

Here are the 12 shrine locations in Cloudspire in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Also read: How to defeat Monstrous Toddler - Bai Kru in Wuchang

All 12 shrines in Cloudspire in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

1) Hillswatch

Hillswatch shrine location (Image via 505 Games)

The Hillswatch shrine is fairly easy to locate, as it can be found along the main story path. After beating Commander Honglan at Palace Hill, return to Reverent Temple and use the key on the door in the left corner of the courtyard. Then, simply follow this path to reach the Hillswatch shrine.

Ad

Trending

Check out: How to defeat Bo Magus in Wuchang

2) Snowy Passage

The Snowy Passage shrine is also located along the main story path. Simply go through the village from Hillswatch, and you will find the shrine past an archer enemy.

Also check out: What happens when you die in Wuchang?

3) Cloudspire Outskirts

As you progress through Snowy Passage, stick to the left, and you will find a door leading to a snowy courtyard. Take the left pathway to reach a larger village area. The Cloudspire Outskirts shrine is located here, next to a corruption pillar (red glowing pillar). Be careful, as the corruption pillar spawns exploding enemies.

Ad

Read more: How to defeat South General - Liu Wenxiu in Wuchang

4) Mort Grotto

There are two ways to reach the Mort Grotto shrine. The first way is from Cloudspire Outskirts, where you must follow the right-hand side path until you reach a red-eyed enemy. Here, you can grab a blue item that will automatically break the floor and drop you in front of the shrine.

Alternatively, you can reach this shrine from Snowy Passage by following the cave path to your right.

Ad

Also read: What is Invoke in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?

5) Rebel Camp

There are again multiple ways to reach the Rebel Camp shrine. From Cloudspire Outskirts, follow the path uphill through the buildings or traverse through the caves from Mort Grotto. These will take you to the Rebel Camp area. The shrine can be located at the end of this area, after going up a small ladder behind two cannon-shooting enemies.

Check out: 7 key differences between Black Myth Wukong and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Ad

6) Snowpeak Pass

Snowpeak Pass shrine location (image via 505 Games)

The Snowpeak Pass shrine spawns in the boss arena after defeating Ming General – Liu Cheng’en.

Ad

Also check out: Is Wuchang Fallen Feathers an open-world game?

7) Cloudspire City

Cloudspire City shrine location (Image via 505 Games)

Follow the main story from Snowpeak Pass, which will lead you to Cloudspire City through a military camp. The shrine can be found at the end of the first path leading to the city, on the right-hand side.

Ad

Also read: Wuchang Worship's Rise walkthrough (Complete Chapter 1 guide)

8) Snowfall Palace

Snowfall Palace shrine location (Image via 505 Games)

It is extremely easy to find this shrine, as you will automatically fall into your path as you play through Cloudspire City.

Ad

Read more: Wuchang: Fallen Feathers review – A Soulslike masterpiece with Eastern elegance

9) Treasure Trove

The Treasure Trove shrine spawns in the boss arena after beating Huang Yan.

Check out: How to complete Nian Suichang's quest in Wuchang

10) Shaft Entrance

Shaft Entrance shrine location (Image via 505 Games)

From Treasure Trove, follow the story path and go down the elevator to reach the Shaft Entrance shrine.

Ad

Also check out: 5 best skills to unlock first in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

11) Bride’s Boudoir

Bride's Boudoir shrine location (Image via 505 Games)

As you play through the story after the Shaft Entrance, you will find the Bride’s Boudoir shrine in the path leading to the Fang Ling boss fight.

Ad

Also read: Best beginner tips and tricks in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

12) Wedding Hall

The final shrine in Clodspire, the Wedding Hall shrine, appears in the boss arena after defeating Fang Ling.

Read more: Wuchang: Fallen Feathers vs Wo Long Fallen Dynasty - 5 differences and similarities explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shrayan Mitra Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.



When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.