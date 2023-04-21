Why Street Fighter 6's Avatar Creator is no less than a modern day RPG 

The Street Fighter 6 demo is live on PlayStation 5, and Xbox and Steam users will be able to start their journey on April 26. While not all game modes available, Capcom has done its utmost to offer the new Avatar Creator mode.

The new addition is not only a huge deal for the upcoming Street Fighter title, but it's also a revolutionary affair for fighting games in general.

Many have questioned how Capcom will implement the Avatar creator mode. At first, many thought the feature would be limited to character creation.

The official showcase on April 20, before the demo went live, showed a lot more, much to the community's delight. While the demo is in its early days, the feature could change the way fighting games are seen by a mass audience.

Street Fighter 6's Avatar creator could be a big deal for the entire genre of fighting games

Fighting games have a rich history dating back to the 1990s, when the presentation was only pixels. Things have changed since then, with better animation, character designs, and game modes that have led to the genre's evolution. One would tend to think that the scope for innovation has been reduced, but Capcom has proven everyone wrong once more.

In simpler words, the Avatar Creator allows players to create their own characters. However, the fun begins from there, as you can take them on your Street Fighter 6 journey. The possibilities are endless, and there are so many things to do. First, you can enjoy a lot of creativity while designing your character.

You can then take on the game's vast open world. This is where the fun begins, as you can complete different quests of varying difficulty. You will encounter the masters, including all the iconic characters of the franchise. The game will let you interact with them, train with them, and even learn some of their iconic movesets.

You can also challenge any random NPC you encounter on your journey. Some interesting clips are already available on social media, showcasing intense fights. Similarly, there are some humorous ones, and it's clear that the players are enjoying what Capcom has included in the demo.

It goes without saying that the game's scope will extend further upon full launch. The early signs are highly promising, and the developers have done a fine job with Unreal Engine 5.

The inclusion of Avatar Creator goes beyond being innovative. Fighting games remain highly linear, even at this age. There is no shortage of excellent titles like Guilty Gear Strive, but the game modes still lack variety.

The only title that comes close to offering a single-player experience in this genre is Mortal Kombat 11. However, it has more to do with playing the same events repeatedly. Street Fighter 6's Avatar Creator takes it to an all-new level and allows you to do things differently.

With the help of the Battle Center, you can challenge other players. Of course, your avatar will gain experience as it wins more battles, which can be used to improve your character. There's a whole dedicated section that will allow you to tweak your fighter just as much as you want.

At the time of writing, Street Fighter 6's Avatar Creator not only feels ambitious, but it also works uniquely. It resembles typical RPG games, but Capcom has included it in a fighting game.

Their expertise with RPGs is well known, and Monster Hunter alone is enough to bring back happy memories for players. Getting a similar experience in a fighting game like Street Fighter 6 is extremely adventurous, and it could start something new for the whole genre.

