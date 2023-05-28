5 worst elixirs in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has many intricate gameplay mechanics that ease the player's journey across Hyrule. One must not underestimate the enemies and challenges in the game, which makes it necessary to adeptly leverage all the features to gain an edge. While various recipes can be crafted in the game, one can even make elixirs.

Fortunately, the process of making them is identical to that of cooking, and players can use the cooking stations scattered across the game world or resort to portable pots for the same. That said, not all elixirs are worth the trouble since gathering their ingredients consumes time, which can be invested in other activities.

Bright Elixir and 4 other inferior elixirs in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

1) Bright Elixir

This elixir helps illuminate dark areas (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Bright Elixir serves only one purpose: to illuminate the surroundings. Players will come across certain dark areas in The Legend of Tears of the Kingdom but not to the extent that requires this elixir. Furthermore, some areas have sufficient sources of light that are potent enough to aid visibility.

Crafting this elixir requires one Deep Firefly and one unit of any monster part. These are not that tough to find, but the overall usability of this elixir is a bit futile since there is another method to illuminate dark spaces. Players can use Brightbloom seeds to dispel the darkness if they don’t wish to use Bright Elixir.

2) Sticky Elixir

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, being an expansive game, offers many variable terrain types, including wet or icy surfaces which thwart Link’s climbing. To avoid slipping on such surfaces, one can use the Sticky Elixir. While this elixir can be useful in the game's early stages, it does not offer any other boost.

Furthermore, one can acquire the Froggy Armor Set from Traysi upon completing certain quests. This set provides the same benefits as the Sticky Elixir, thereby making it a bit redundant in the late game. However, those interested to use this elixir can craft it by using Sticky Lizard or Sticky Frog parts.

3) Sneaky Elixir

This elixir offers a small stealth boost (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

While not the worst elixir in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, its usability depends on the playstyle of any individual. Stealth enthusiasts will love using Sneaky Elixir since it provides a certain level of stealth effect, aiding Link to become harder to detect. It requires one Sunset Firefly and one monster part to be crafted.

This elixir is futile for any player who wishes to play aggressively and can be considered one of the inferior elixirs. It can also be tough for some players to maintain a stealthy stance against some of the enemies with faster movements and attack patterns.

4) Electro Elixir

This elixir offers a little shock resistance (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

As the name suggests, Electro Elixir temporarily shields Link from electric or shock damage. One might find this elixir useful in rare instances of being cornered by an enemy dealing shock damage or a puzzle comprising an electricity mechanism.

Players can obtain the Rubber Armor set that grants Link shock resistance instead of investing time in gathering ingredients like Electric Darner or Thunderwing Butterfly combined with any monster part to craft Electro Elixir.

5) Chilly Elixir

This elixir grants heat resistance (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Chilly Elixir offers resistance to heat and is only useful in desert areas and the Fire Temple. Therefore, the primary use of this elixir depends on the location players wish to explore. If there are frequent visits to arid areas of the game, then this elixir is worth having; otherwise, there is no strong purpose to craft it.

Fortunately, players can acquire the Flamebreaker armor to combat the high-temperature regions and easily resist all the heat. While the Chilly Elixir can help players explore and survive the Gerudo Desert area, obtaining the aforementioned armor makes this elixir obsolete.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom offers tremendous freedom in devising creative solutions to puzzles allowing players to explore at their own pace and earn various rewards for their discovery. Those who wish to know more about the game can check out our team’s detailed review of this beloved Zelda title.

