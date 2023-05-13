How to easily make Sticky Elixir and climb Wet Walls in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom offers a vast open world for you to explore at your own pace. You will traverse various locations across Hyrule to reach your objectives, find hidden items, and combat enemies in the latest title of the Zelda franchise. This includes climbing rocks and other surfaces to reach the areas at a higher altitude.

You will face a challenge even while climbing icy surfaces or scaling rocks during rain in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The game’s protagonist Link will slip if you try to climb in the aforementioned situations. Fortunately, there is a way to tackle it using the Sticky Elixir that can be prepared with the help of Sticky Frog or Sticky Lizard.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide: Preparing Sticky Elixir to climb Wet Walls

Climbing is one of the crucial aspects while exploring the world in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Even a simple task like climbing will pose some challenges when it is raining in the game, as Link will slip across the surface. You will require Sticky Elixir to combat this situation.

You will need Sticky Frog or Sticky Lizard and some monster parts to cook this elixir in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. After acquiring these components, all you require is a cooking pot that can be located around settlements, villages, stables, and other spots in the game.

Alternatively, you can resort to a Zonai Portable Pot that can be obtained from the Zonai Device Dispenser scattered across the game world. These appear as large dome-shaped pedestals with a crystal ball on top.

After gaining access to any pot, use the following steps:

Press the + key on Nintendo Switch that opens up the inventory. Head into the Materials section by using R or L buttons. Look for the Sticky Frog or Sticky Lizard in the boxes of your Materials section. Select the Hold option after selecting the frog or lizard that makes it appear in Link’s hand. Proceed to select any of the monster parts you possess, and feel free to choose more, as you can use a total of five ingredients at once. Exit the menu using the B button and proceed to the pot that can be interacted with using the A button.

Apart from manually preparing the Sticky Elixir, you can even obtain it from chests during exploration and some areas within shrines. You can look for Sticky Lizards in and around tunnel areas in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You can even spot them in some shrines.

Use the Sticky Frog to craft the Sticky Elixir (Image via Nintendo)

Sticky Frogs can be located around various water bodies like lakes, ponds, and more, in which you can also swim. You can also try to find them in some caves situated in the Lanayru Great Spring and West Necluda areas.

This title features various new mechanics like the Ultrahand ability that helps Link reposition objects. You can leverage this power to place objects like logs and other taller structures on the surface you wish to climb. Feel free to peruse this guide on Ultrahand builds and tips for beginners in the game.

Poll : 0 votes