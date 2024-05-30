Wuthering Waves Look afar at the break of dawn puzzle solution

Look afar at the break of dawn is a puzzle in Wuthering Waves. With the riddle being solved, Rovers can get some free treasure without having to put in much effort. However, finding the exact answer to this riddle can be tough due to its cryptic wording and specific requirements.

This article provides a solution for the Look afar at the break of dawn puzzle in Wuthering Waves in a simple yet detailed manner.

Wuthering Waves Look afar at the break of dawn puzzle location and guide

Look afar at the break of dawn puzzle location (Image via Kuro Games)

The Look afar at the break of dawn puzzle in Wuthering Waves can be completed by getting to the lighthouse in Whining Aix's Mire. This puzzle is an objective of the side quest named Lost History, where you have to fix five lighthouses including the one in Whining Aix's Mire.

Trending

Signal Console solution (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the Frosting Harbour resonance beacon and head up to find the lighthouse covered in vines. Use the levitator to throw the nearby explosive charge on the lighthouse to burn the vines. Climb up the lighthouse and solve the signal console puzzle by following these steps:

Drag the right marker left and down

Drag the green marker right and down

Drag the left marker down, right, and down

Drag the blue marker down and left

You can hear a pre-recorded message after completing the puzzle which will recite the riddle that you must solve to obtain the treasure. The complete riddle is "Look afar at the break of dawn, by the end of light's shadow. Surprising discoveries await!"

To solve the Look afar at the break of dawn puzzle, set your in-game time to 7:00 am and run down from the lighthouse to find a glowing marker on the ground. Interact with it to find a Standard Supply Chest. You will receive the following rewards:

Union EXP x20

Astrite x10

Shell Credit x3000

However, it is worth noting that some players (including myself) got the rewards of the puzzle without ever having to change the in-game time while the game was at night time. Regardless, following the above-mentioned solution for the puzzle will guarantee you the rewards.

Check out more articles and guides related to Wuthering Waves:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback