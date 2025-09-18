Wuthering Waves Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event Day 2 guide

The second stage for the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves is now available. Similar to the previous stage, you will be tasked with finding and resolving anomalies in a certain scenario, and for your effort, you will be rewarded with in-game items such as Resonance Potions and Astrites in Wuthering Waves.
Let's take a look at the solution for the day 2 puzzle of the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves.
How to complete Stage 2 - Welcome Resort in the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves
There are three anomalies that you will have to find in the new scene of Welcome Resort, which will take you to Mt Firmament's Hongzhen town. Upon detecting these three bugs in the scenario, you can either distort them further or rectify them.
Now, let's take a look at the solutions for the three anomalies in the second stage for the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves.
Anomaly 1
The first anomaly's hint will be Find the Sentinel! and it is quite easy to spot. Check for the place with Jue's statue surrounded by several Jinzhou citizens worshiping. This is the first anomaly, and by taking its picture using the camera, you can either fix it or distort it even further by changing the statue's hairstyle.
Anomaly 2
The second anomaly's hint will be Where tech meets Ice and Snow, and it can be found just past the statue of Jue. Find the tower made of snowmen, and this is your anomaly. Similar to the previous one, you can choose to distort it or rectify it. Distorting it will make the tower even longer.
Anomaly 3
The third anomaly's hint will be Pool party time! and similar to the previous two, it is also very easy to find. Check the hot spring nearby, and you will find that a few Clanng Bang Echoes are playing in the water. Choose to rectify the scene or distort it even further to let the Echoes play.
That concludes all of the solutions for the second stage of the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event. You can check out the link below to find the solution for the previous stage, Tycoon's Street
