Wuthering Waves Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event Day 3 guide

The third stage for the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves is currently available for players to participate in and earn some exciting rewards. All Rovers have to do is help the designer find and resolve the anomalies that have popped up at different locations. Using the in-game camera to fix the scenario will reward various resources, including the Premium Sealed Tube, Astrite, and more.

This article further discusses the solution for the Wuthering Waves’ Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event Day 3.

How to complete Stage 3- Brainpower Room in the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves

You must find all three anomalies in the third scenario titled Brainpower Room, which will take you to one of the labs in Black Shores Archipelago. Upon entering the scene, use the camera to either fix the bug or distort it.

The following section further discusses the third-day solutions from the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves:

Anomaly 1

Finding the Elephant in the Room (Image via Kuro Games)

The first anomaly from Day 3 is hinted at as the Elephant in the Room, and it is the easiest to spot in the room. Upon entering the scenario, turn left to face the huge KU-Roro, and there you have it. By taking the picture of the robot NPC, you can either fix or distort it. If you choose to do the latter, the KU-Roro grows exponentially, taking up the size of an entire wall.

Anomaly 2

Fix the Gardener (Image via Kuro Games)

Meaningless work is the second hint for the third stage. Solving the anomaly requires you to spot the spinning KU-Roro holding a water can by the potted plants. It should be right in front of you when you enter the scenario. Capture it using the camera and choose to resolve it before moving to the final bug. The Gardener robot will get an angry expression and crash out if you try to distort it.

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.6 free pulls and total Astrite estimation

Anomaly 3

KU-Roro's Morning Assembly (Image via Kuro Games)

The final hint from the third stage is Morning Assembly. To solve the anomaly, you must click a picture of the KU-Roro gathering in the room. As always, talk to Bertolt to either resolve or distort the scene. Picking the latter will turn the robots into white cubes.

That concludes all the solutions for the third day of the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in WuWa. The following links will take you to the the solutions for the previous stages:

