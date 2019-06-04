×
WWE 2K20: 3 Superstars who won't be in the game after signing with AEW

Pratyay
ANALYST
Feature
04 Jun 2019, 13:51 IST

Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley

All Elite Wrestling's first PPV - Double or Nothing - earlier this month was an incredible debut for the company. It met with overwhelmingly popular reactions from both fans and critics alike and also sold just under a 100k PPV buys - an all round success.

A number of WWE Superstars are reportedly angling for their release from the company to sign with the fledgling AEW. However, that's not the point of discussion here. Instead, let's take a look at 3 former WWE Superstars who definitely won't be in WWE 2K20 after signing with All Elite Wrestling:

#3 Shawn Spears fka Tye Dillinger

Shawn Spears
Shawn Spears


The former Tye Dillinger will not be in WWE 2K20. He was released by the WWE earlier this year before going on to sign with All Elite Wrestling.

Shawn Spears made his debut for All Elite Wrestling in the Casino Battle Royale. Spears looked to be in the best shape of his life and even though he didn't win the battle royale, it was a great showcase for him.

#2 Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho


Chris Jericho signed with All Elite Wrestling in January, announcing that it was one of the biggest contracts he'd signed in his career. Jericho will definitely not be in WWE 2K20 after this.

Jericho went on to main-event Double or Nothing, beating Kenny Omega before he was confronted by another former WWE Superstar.

#1 Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose

Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley was the biggest surprise of Double or Nothing. He came out after the main event before destroying Chris Jericho, the referee, and Kenny Omega. This was followed by Ambrose's explosive revelations on Talk Is Jericho where he extensively revealed his issues with WWE and Vince McMahon.

The former Dean Ambrose will not be in WWE 2K20 after leaving for the competition.

ALSO READ: WWE 2K20: Every new championship belt which will be in the game

ALSO READ: WWE 2K20 Roster - 6 Superstars who could feature for the first time in the next edition

ALSO READ: WWE 2K20 - Potential release date for the next WWE 2K game

Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) Chris Jericho Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley") WWE 2K20
