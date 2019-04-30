WWE 2K20 roster: Predicting every Superstar in the upcoming edition
WWE 2K20 will come out later this year in November and this year's edition will see the largest roster ever assembled in a WWE game.
WWE 2K20 is still a few months away but we decided to take a look at the roster we can expect from the upcoming game.
NOTE: Only RAW, SmackDown, NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live rosters have been predicted in this article.
WWE RAW and SmackDown roster
Aiden English
AJ Styles
Akam
Aleister Black
Alexa Bliss
Ali
Alicia Fox
Andrade
Apollo Crews
Asuka
Baron Corbin
Bayley
Becky Lynch
Big E
Big Show
Billie Kay
Bo Dallas
Bobby Lashley
Bobby Roode
Braun Strowman
Bray Wyatt
Brie Bella
Brock Lesnar
Buddy Murphy
Carmella
Cedric Alexander
Cesaro
Chad Gable
Charlotte Flair
Curt Hawkins
Curtis Axel
Dana Brooke
Daniel Bryan
Dash Wilder
Dean Ambrose*
Dolph Ziggler
Drew McIntyre
EC3
Elias
Ember Moon
Epico Colón
Eric Young
Erik
Fandango
Finn Bálor
Finn Bálor 'Demon'
Gran Metalik
Harper*
Heath Slater
Ivar
Jason Jordan
Jeff Hardy
Jey Uso
Jimmy Uso
Jinder Mahal
John Cena
Kairi Sane
Kalisto
Kane
Karl Anderson
Kevin Owens
Killian Dian
Kofi Kingston
Konnor
Lacey Evans
Lana
Lars Sullivan
Lince Dorado
Lio Rush
Liv Morgan
Luke Gallows
Mandy Rose
Maryse
Matt Hardy
Mickie James
Mojo Rawley
Naomi
Natalya
Nia Jax
Nikki Bella
No Way Jose
Otis
Paige
Peyton Royce
Primo Colón
Randy Orton
Ricochet
Rey Mysterio
Rezar
Roman Reigns
Ronda Rousey
Rowan
R-Truth
Ruby Riott
Rusev
Sami Zayn
Samir Singh
Samoa Joe
Sarah Logan
Sasha Banks*
Scott Dawson
Seth Rollins
Shane McMahon
Sheamus
Shelton Benjamin
Shinsuke Nakamura
Sin Cara
Sonya Deville
Stephanie McMahon
Sunil Singh
Tamina
The Miz
Titus O'Neil
Triple H
Tucker
Tyler Breeze
Viktor
Xavier Woods
Zack Ryder
WWE NXT roster
Adam Cole
Angelo Dawkins
Bianca Belair
Bobby Fish
Candice LeRae
Dakota Kai
Donovan Dijakovic
Io Shirai
Jaxson Ryker
Jessamyn Duke
Johnny Gargano
Kacy Catanzaro
Kassius Ohno
Kona Reeves
KUSHIDA
Kyle O'Reilly
Marina Shafir
Matt Riddle
Mia Yim
Montez Ford
Oney Locan
Otis Dozovic
Pete Dunne
Roderick Strong
Shane Thorne
Shayna Baszler
Steve Cutler
Tommaso Ciampa
Tucker Knight
Velveteen Dream
Wesley Blake
Xia Li
WWE 205 Live roster
Akira Tozawa
Ariya Daivari
Brian Kendrick
Drew Gulak
Humberto Carillo
Jack Gallagher
Mike Kanellis
Oney Lorcan
Tony Nese
Trevor Lee
NXT UK Roster
Alexander Wolfe
Fabian Aichner
Marcel Barthel
Noam Dar
Pete Dunne
Rhea Ripley
Trent Seven
Toni Storm
Tyler Bate
Walter
Xia Brookside
