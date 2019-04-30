WWE 2K20 roster: Predicting every Superstar in the upcoming edition

WWE 2K20

WWE 2K20 will come out later this year in November and this year's edition will see the largest roster ever assembled in a WWE game.

WWE 2K20 is still a few months away but we decided to take a look at the roster we can expect from the upcoming game.

NOTE: Only RAW, SmackDown, NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live rosters have been predicted in this article.

WWE RAW and SmackDown roster

RAW and SmackDown

Aiden English

AJ Styles

Akam

Aleister Black

Alexa Bliss

Ali

Alicia Fox

Andrade

Apollo Crews

Asuka

Baron Corbin

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Big E

Big Show

Billie Kay

Bo Dallas

Bobby Lashley

Bobby Roode

Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt

Brie Bella

Brock Lesnar

Buddy Murphy

Carmella

Cedric Alexander

Cesaro

Chad Gable

Charlotte Flair

Curt Hawkins

Curtis Axel

Dana Brooke

Daniel Bryan

Dash Wilder

Dean Ambrose*

Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre

EC3

Elias

Ember Moon

Epico Colón

Eric Young

Erik

Fandango

Finn Bálor

Finn Bálor 'Demon'

Gran Metalik

Harper*

Heath Slater

Ivar

Jason Jordan

Jeff Hardy

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Jinder Mahal

John Cena

Kairi Sane

Kalisto

Kane

Karl Anderson

Kevin Owens

Killian Dian

Kofi Kingston

Konnor

Lacey Evans

Lana

Lars Sullivan

Lince Dorado

Lio Rush

Liv Morgan

Luke Gallows

Mandy Rose

Maryse

Matt Hardy

Mickie James

Mojo Rawley

Naomi

Natalya

Nia Jax

Nikki Bella

No Way Jose

Otis

Paige

Peyton Royce

Primo Colón

Randy Orton

Ricochet

Rey Mysterio

Rezar

Roman Reigns

Ronda Rousey

Rowan

R-Truth

Ruby Riott

Rusev

Sami Zayn

Samir Singh

Samoa Joe

Sarah Logan

Sasha Banks*

Scott Dawson

Seth Rollins

Shane McMahon

Sheamus

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura

Sin Cara

Sonya Deville

Stephanie McMahon

Sunil Singh

Tamina

The Miz

Titus O'Neil

Triple H

Tucker

Tyler Breeze

Viktor

Xavier Woods

Zack Ryder

WWE NXT roster

WWE NXT

Adam Cole

Angelo Dawkins

Bianca Belair

Bobby Fish

Candice LeRae

Dakota Kai

Donovan Dijakovic

Io Shirai

Jaxson Ryker

Jessamyn Duke

Johnny Gargano

Kacy Catanzaro

Kassius Ohno

Kona Reeves

KUSHIDA

Kyle O'Reilly

Marina Shafir

Matt Riddle

Mia Yim

Montez Ford

Oney Locan

Otis Dozovic

Pete Dunne

Roderick Strong

Shane Thorne

Shayna Baszler

Steve Cutler

Tommaso Ciampa

Tucker Knight

Velveteen Dream

Wesley Blake

Xia Li

WWE 205 Live roster

205 Live

Akira Tozawa

Ariya Daivari

Brian Kendrick

Drew Gulak

Humberto Carillo

Jack Gallagher

Mike Kanellis

Oney Lorcan

Tony Nese

Trevor Lee

NXT UK Roster

NXT UK

Alexander Wolfe

Fabian Aichner

Marcel Barthel

Noam Dar

Pete Dunne

Rhea Ripley

Trent Seven

Toni Storm

Tyler Bate

Walter

Xia Brookside

