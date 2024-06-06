XDefiant Preseason Week 3 Twitch Drops: All rewards, how to earn, and more

A fresh set of XDefiant Preseason Week 3 Twitch drops has just gone live, giving FPS players a chance to get their hands on some exceptional in-game cosmetics. The event started on June 4, 2024, and is scheduled to end on June 11, 2024. In this short span, players must watch any XDefiant content creators’ stream for a certain amount of time, in order to claim three exciting freebies.

Having said that, this article will shed some light on the process of how to claim XDefiant Preseason Week 3 Twitch rewards for free. Additionally, we’ll explain how to link your Ubisoft account with the purple streaming platform.

All rewards available in XDefiant Preseason Week 3 Twitch Drops

XDefiant Preseason Week 3 Twitch drops (Image via Twitch)

Before heading onto the purple streaming platform to collect freebies, here’s a glimpse of all the rewards available in XDefiant Preseason Week 3 Twitch Drops:

Trending

Ember M16A4 Weapon skin

Morganite M870 skin

Weapon XP Booster - W3

The aforementioned drops are exclusive. Hence, players can only claim these freebies by watching XDefiant content creators who have drops enabled on their stream. Additionally, they’ll only have till June 11, 2024, 10:29 PM (IST) to collect these free rewards.

Also Read: XDefiant Preseason Week 2 Twitch Drops: All rewards, how to earn, and more

How to earn XDefiant Preseason Week 3 Twitch Drops

Expand Tweet

The processes and criteria you must fulfill in order to claim the three freebies included in XDefiant Preseason Week 3 Twitch Drops are:

To claim the Weapon XP Booster - W3 : Spend 30 minutes of watch time.

: Spend 30 minutes of watch time. To claim the Morganite M870 skin : Spend 1 hour of watch time.

: Spend 1 hour of watch time. To claim the Ember M16A4 Weapon skin: Spend 1 hour 30 minutes of watch time.

Amidst the rush of claiming freebies, XDefiant players must ensure that their Ubisoft account is linked with Twitch.

Read More: All XDef weapons list

Here are the necessary steps to do that:

Ubisoft Connect with Twitch:

Head to Ubisoft Connect’s Website and log into your account with the proper credentials.

Click on Account Management, navigate to Account Information, scroll down, and search for Linked Accounts.

Upon finding the section, navigate to Twitch, and link your Twitch with Ubisoft by entering the login credentials.

Twitch with Ubisoft Connect

Head to Twitch.tv and log into your account with the right credentials.

Look on the top right corner and click on your Twitch profile picture.

Click on Settings, upon which, you’ll be redirected to the Profile Section.

Find Connection and left-click.

Navigate the Ubisoft option and press connect followed by some necessary steps.

To learn more news and guides related to Ubisoft’s brand-new arena shooter, read below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback