Xenoblade Chronicles 3 currency guide: What are Nopon Coins and how to effectively farm them

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has its own set of in-game currency systems, just like any other popular JRPG in the market. One such currency players get to come across in the recent franchise entry is Nopon Coins, which are quite rare but valuable.

The Nopon Coins are something that players should seek to collect as they will help further upgrade their characters and bypass material requirements when it comes to gem crafting. The resources themselves can be divided into two sub-types. However, they are pretty hard to come across and are not something readily available as players progress through the narrative.

There is so much one will be able to do in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the JRPG is quite vast, and players will be able to spend hours completing some of the more interesting sidequests in the game.

However, not all missions and side quests will provide players with Nopon Coins in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. This guide will go over some of the most effective ways players can employ to obtain the resource in the game and why collecting them is a good idea from the get-go.

Obtaining Nopon Coins in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Nopon Coins are not something players can instantly acquire in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. They take some time to acquire and might take a couple of hours before one can get a considerable amount of them.

There are three ways by which players will be able to acquire resources in the game:

1) Defeating unique monsters

One of the more effective ways to obtain Nopon Coins would be to encounter unique monsters out in the world. Upon doing so, players will be granted the currency for just going out of their way and defeating the beast.

These unique monsters are some of the harder encounters in the game, and it’s advised that players level up as much as possible before seeking to take them out. However, it’s important to note that one will not be able to farm the coins infinitely through this method, as the Nopon Coins are only awarded the first time.

2) From monster skirmishes

Additionally, skirmishes between two monsters while exploring the world will grant an adventurer a bit of Nopon Coins in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. These skirmishes are random occurrences, and when a player comes upon them, they are given a chance to help either side.

One side will always offer Nopon Coins as a reward, which players will be required to pick and add to their growing stock.

3) As completion rewards

The final method will be to look out for missions and side quests that offer Nopon Coins as a reward.

Not all missions in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be offering this resource. Hence, players must look out for these quests and complete them to get their hands on this valuable resource.

Why are Nopon Coins valuable in Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

Nopon Coins are by far one of the most valuable resources in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and they are specifically used for two things in the title:

1) Character upgrade

By exchanging them at the Nopon Coin X-Change, players can upgrade their characters in the game directly.

However, adventurers will need to locate the secret merchant in the Fornis Region to find the X-Change. Fans will be able to encounter one as they travel to the east side of the area, by the Rapto Perch landmark, where they will find a cave.

Upon getting through to the other side, they will be able to find the X-Change and interact with it to use Nopon Coins and upgrade their characters.

2) Buying powerful items or speeding up gem crafting

Apart from leveling their characters, players can also use the X-Change to purchase powerful items and even speed up gem crafting. The resource is quite versatile in its uses, which is why it’s considered to be so very valuable in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

However, players are advised not to keep hoarding these coins and spend them when they have a sizeable chunk, as they will only be able to hold a maximum of 99 of these in their inventory.

