xQc 5 most controversial moments of 2023 so far

Felix "xQc," the popular French-Canadian streamer, has undoubtedly emerged as one of the most prominent and widely followed figures in the online streaming world. With an astounding fan base of over 11 million followers on his Twitch channel and an additional 460K on Kick, his influence and reach are truly impressive.

As a high-profile figure in the streaming community, he has found himself embroiled in various disputes, some of which involve clashes with fellow streamers and even personal conflicts, including his ex-wife. In this article, we will look into five such instances when he was involved in controversies in 2023.

5 times xQc got embroiled in controversies in 2023

1) Feud with Pokimane

One of the biggest online dramas within the streaming world involved both xQc and fellow streamer Pokimane. To provide context, xQc had signed a non-exclusive contract with Kick, a platform backed by Stake.com, for an astonishing $100 million.

Meanwhile, Pokimane, who holds strong anti-gambling beliefs, made her stance clear during one of her streams, stating that she would never join the platform due to her moral principles.

This was certainly not taken well by Felix, who clapped back by pointing out that Amazon, Twitch's parent company, has been involved in some notable gambling deals.

2) Calls out HasanAbi

xQc's move to Kick elicited another drama - this time between him and his fellow streamer, Hasan "HasanAbi." Hasan, for instance, has in the past expressed that he views Felix's Kick deal as a pathway for him to gamble.

Naturally, Felix was angered and even called out Hasan, stating:

"There are goals that are passed that and people who discredit that are f**king cringe. Especially Hasan. Hasan is being disingenuous as f**k. I'm disappointed. I'm gonna be honest with you, I'm disappointed. Sorry, Hasan, I'm disappointed."

3) Joining Kick

xQc's feud with HasanAbi and Pokimane only emerged after he joined Kick. Hence, it would not be correct to make this list without including this groundbreaking deal. Back on June 16, 2023, the streamer signed a whopping $100 million deal with Kick, co-owned by Stake and Trainwreckstv.

The move was seen as life-changing, yet it attracted a lot of criticism, mostly due to Kick being owned and funded by a gambling site. Additionally, Kick itself has had a history of streamers showcasing toxic behaviors, damaging its reputation.

4) Adept reveals she has been married for three years

The fourth entry on this list revolves around xQc's personal troubles. Adept, Felix's ex-wife and fellow streamer, recently took to her stream and made a surprising announcement. She revealed that the couple had, in fact, been married for three years, much to the astonishment of the community.

Adept's revelation and display of a wedding ring came as a surprising twist to the unfolding drama, given Felix's previous claim that they were not married.

5) xQc's hot take on women in Esports

The final entry on the list revolves around the recent controversy surrounding FaZe's signing of Grace Van Dien, a former actress who transitioned into streaming. During this time, numerous individuals criticized the signing, alleging that Grace's recruitment was solely based on her acting background rather than on her merits as a streamer.

xQc expressed his disapproval on a stream, criticizing organizers for seemingly providing opportunities to women solely for the sake of diversity. He went on to state that he believes Esports doesn't inherently require female players. He said:

"'We need more women into Esports' and 'We need more women into this'. No, we don't. We need skilled players that deserve a spot and if that person is a girl then f**k it, absolutely."

He added that FaZe could have picked up other deserving candidates:

"Bro, if people paid attention, there's a bunch of deserving women that can get picked up because they deserve it in places they've already reached."

Prior to this statement, Grace had a feud with FaZe co-owner FaZe Rain, who had criticized her addition to the team. To read more about their conflict, click here.