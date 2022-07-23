xQc took Destiny’s advice ahead of second debate with Andrew Tate

Felix “xQc” took part in another Adin Ross livestream debate, which featured Andrew Tate, among others.

In the first debate, many said xQc wasn’t any good at getting any points he had across. However, after a chat with political streamer Destiny, the Juicer felt he did much better than the last time, to which the internet seemed to agree.

xQc took part in another debate with Andrew Tate after taking Destiny’s advice

“I think it went better than I thought it’d be. I also think I did better than last time if you guys are gonna ask about it. Okay? I did better than last time.”

During a recent xQc stream, the Canadian would talk about the latest debate involving Adin Ross, Andrew Tate, Kai Cenat, and others. He felt he did much better compared to the previous stream, where he wasn’t taken seriously by anyone.

(Clip begins at 6:41:36)

The conversation would continue, thanks to a $5 donation from a Twitch user who asked if the conversation with the “meth guy” helped. This was about Destiny accidentally doing meth in 2021.

“So, did the conversation with meth guy help at all?”

Rational Disconnect @RationalDis Looks like Destiny had to drop a scheduled debate because he accidentally took meth Looks like Destiny had to drop a scheduled debate because he accidentally took meth https://t.co/QBaG2uhxEC

xQc agreed that Destiny did help him with the debate, giving him some helpful advice that he put into action during the stream with Adin Ross. The suggestion focused on having a better perspective and breaking it down into small, digestible chunks of information, which is hard to do in a debate.

“Yeah, I had to do something that he told me. It’s about, if you’re going to go into an argument about world views, you have to bring a better world view, and explain why, and disintegrate that into smaller pieces, and that’s very hard to do.”

A user’s donation led to Felix chatting more about the debate (Image via xQc/Twitch)

Destiny would tell Felix that if he cannot do that easily, then don’t waste time discussing world views in a debate. It doesn’t work out and won’t bring anything beneficial to the discussion in question.

“So if you can’t do that, then don’t do it at all. It’s why I just said why I decided not to attack world views because it’s an uphill battle.”

It sounded like xQc was feeling good about the debate, but after the brief conversation, he would go back to talking to Adin Ross and others in a voice chat before resuming some gambling on his stream. Nonetheless, it sounded like people were proud he did better than in his previous debate.

Reddit agrees with xQc, wants to see him debate Destiny next

While many agreed that the 26-year-old did much better in the latest debate, others were looking for something more. They wanted to see him enter one with Destiny, and some would reference Star Wars, saying the student would become the master.

Others would focus on the title. Since Destiny is in the clip’s title, it will get fewer upvotes on the LivestreamFails subReddit.

One Redditor was impressed but also talked about HasanAbi, saying he dominated the first debate but didn’t do as well the second time. Another user suggested it was likely to set up another debate down the road.

Another user hoped it would lead to a Destiny vs. Tate debate, but to take part, xQc would not be able to stream it. Destiny is a banned user on the platform, so if Felix aired it, he would be punished.

Not everyone was that impressed. A Redditor said it’s not a big deal to avoid screaming at someone when disagreeing but did admit Felix did do a better job than the last attempt, at the very least.

The Twitch streamer will likely enter more of these debates in the future. Only time will tell if he continues listening to the advice imparted by Destiny, well-known for political discourse and debates on YouTube.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far