Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 achievements list

Collecting the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 achievements is one of the challenges that players can take on to earn some extra Polychrome. While it may take a while to unlock all the trophies, the rewards will help Proxies snag either, if not both, of the new S-Rank agents: Soldier 0 Anby and Trigger. Otherwise, they can save the currency to obtain the characters from the next update.

Regardless of what players wish to do, this article will help them pinpoint the new achievements in Zenless Zone Zero 1.6.

All Zenless Zone Zero achievements in Version 1.6

ZZZ achievements (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update has introduced a total of 25 new achievements across Agent Trust, Phaethon's Story, and other sections depending on their requirements. They are, in fact, subcategories of Life, Tactics, and Exploration. Players can complete them to obtain a certain amount of Polychromes.

Listed below are the trophies, along with their descriptions and rewards:

Agent Trust

Achievements Description Rewards Back to Back With You Reach Trust Level 4 with Trigger. 5x Polychrome Your Name Reach Trust Level 4 with Soldier 11. 5x Polychrome Friend (Probation) Reach Trust Level 4 with Pulchra. 5x Polychrome

Phaethon's Story

Achievements Description Rewards Here Lies Fate Complete "Bury Your Tears With the Past (A)" in Phaethon's Story. 20x Polychrome

Agent Story

Achievements Description Rewards Last Glance and First Hello Complete the Trigger Agent Story "Out of Sight." 10x Polychrome Silver's Witness Complete the Soldier 0 - Anby Agent Story "Echoes of Silver." 10x Polychrome

Inter-Knot Hot Topic

Achievements Description Rewards Witness: Peak of Ten Thousand Floors At the HIA Club, hear discussions about those who cleared all floors of the Simulated Battle Trial. 5x Polychrome Witness: A Hero's Heel At the HIA Club, hear about the retired investigator's experience with the Simulated Battle Trial. 5x Polychrome

Lost Void

Achievements Description Rewards No Risk of Getting Lost Clear "Battlefront Purge: Difficulty VI" at "Ether Activity: 12." 5x Polychrome Refusing Medical Assistance Enter the Rest and Recuperation area three times and choose to obtain Resonium each time in a single run. 5x Polychrome Need Medical Assistance ASAP! Enter the Rest and Recuperation area three times and choose to recover HP each time in a single run. 5x Polychrome Shopping Maniac Purchase eight collectibles in a single visit to the Bangboo Store. 5x Polychrome Cautious Consumer In a single run, enter Bangboo Store three times and spend fewer than 500 Gear Coins each time. 5x Polychrome Picky Customer Refresh Resonia more than six times in a single visit to the Bangboo Store. 5x Polychrome Swift Steps Enter the Challenge - Flawless area and clear it without taking any damage. 5x Polychrome Don't Blink Enter the Challenge - Time Trial area and clear it within six seconds. 5x Polychrome Clean Sweep Enter the Challenge - Harvest area and defeat all enemies. 5x Polychrome Precise Shopping Budget Enter the Swindlerboo Encounter, accept its deal, and spend all Gear Coins on the spot. 5x Polychrome Gift of the Great Hollow Enter the "Mysterious Voice" Encounter and obtain the provided additional Gear. 5x Polychrome Who's Unlucky? Visit Unlucky's "Lucky Slots" and fail to score big three times in a row. 5x Polychrome No More Bad Luck! Visit Unlucky's "Lucky Slots" and score big three times in a row. 5x Polychrome Just Sampling Enter the VIP Customer Service Encounter and obtain three Resonia without spending Gear Coins. 5x Polychrome Friends Got Your Back For a total of five times, when entering the Combat area, find the battlefield already cleared by Agents. 5x Polychrome Hollow Finance Tycoon Obtain the "Bribe Attack" card and clear the stage while carrying over 8000 Gear Coins. 5x Polychrome Finance Tycoon's Slip-up Obtain the "Big Monopolist" card and trigger the "Only obtain 1 Gear Coin" effect. 5x Polychrome

