Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 achievements list

Collecting the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 achievements is one of the challenges that players can take on to earn some extra Polychrome. While it may take a while to unlock all the trophies, the rewards will help Proxies snag either, if not both, of the new S-Rank agents: Soldier 0 Anby and Trigger. Otherwise, they can save the currency to obtain the characters from the next update.
Regardless of what players wish to do, this article will help them pinpoint the new achievements in Zenless Zone Zero 1.6.
The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update has introduced a total of 25 new achievements across Agent Trust, Phaethon's Story, and other sections depending on their requirements. They are, in fact, subcategories of Life, Tactics, and Exploration. Players can complete them to obtain a certain amount of Polychromes.
Listed below are the trophies, along with their descriptions and rewards:
Agent Trust
Achievements
Description
Rewards
Back to Back With You
Reach Trust Level 4 with Trigger.
5x Polychrome
Your Name
Reach Trust Level 4 with Soldier 11.
5x Polychrome
Friend (Probation)
Reach Trust Level 4 with Pulchra.
5x Polychrome
Phaethon's Story
Achievements
Description
Rewards
Here Lies Fate
Complete "Bury Your Tears With the Past (A)" in Phaethon's Story.
20x Polychrome
Agent Story
Achievements
Description
Rewards
Last Glance and First Hello
Complete the Trigger Agent Story "Out of Sight."
10x Polychrome
Silver's Witness
Complete the Soldier 0 - Anby Agent Story "Echoes of Silver."
10x Polychrome
Inter-Knot Hot Topic
Achievements
Description
Rewards
Witness: Peak of Ten Thousand Floors
At the HIA Club, hear discussions about those who cleared all floors of the Simulated Battle Trial.
5x Polychrome
Witness: A Hero's Heel
At the HIA Club, hear about the retired investigator's experience with the Simulated Battle Trial.
5x Polychrome
Lost Void
Achievements
Description
Rewards
No Risk of Getting Lost
Clear "Battlefront Purge: Difficulty VI" at "Ether Activity: 12."
5x Polychrome
Refusing Medical Assistance
Enter the Rest and Recuperation area three times and choose to obtain Resonium each time in a single run.
5x Polychrome
Need Medical Assistance ASAP!
Enter the Rest and Recuperation area three times and choose to recover HP each time in a single run.
5x Polychrome
Shopping Maniac
Purchase eight collectibles in a single visit to the Bangboo Store.
5x Polychrome
Cautious Consumer
In a single run, enter Bangboo Store three times and spend fewer than 500 Gear Coins each time.
5x Polychrome
Picky Customer
Refresh Resonia more than six times in a single visit to the Bangboo Store.
5x Polychrome
Swift Steps
Enter the Challenge - Flawless area and clear it without taking any damage.
5x Polychrome
Don't Blink
Enter the Challenge - Time Trial area and clear it within six seconds.
5x Polychrome
Clean Sweep
Enter the Challenge - Harvest area and defeat all enemies.
5x Polychrome
Precise Shopping Budget
Enter the Swindlerboo Encounter, accept its deal, and spend all Gear Coins on the spot.
5x Polychrome
Gift of the Great Hollow
Enter the "Mysterious Voice" Encounter and obtain the provided additional Gear.
5x Polychrome
Who's Unlucky?
Visit Unlucky's "Lucky Slots" and fail to score big three times in a row.
5x Polychrome
No More Bad Luck!
Visit Unlucky's "Lucky Slots" and score big three times in a row.
5x Polychrome
Just Sampling
Enter the VIP Customer Service Encounter and obtain three Resonia without spending Gear Coins.
5x Polychrome
Friends Got Your Back
For a total of five times, when entering the Combat area, find the battlefield already cleared by Agents.
5x Polychrome
Hollow Finance Tycoon
Obtain the "Bribe Attack" card and clear the stage while carrying over 8000 Gear Coins.
5x Polychrome
Finance Tycoon's Slip-up
Obtain the "Big Monopolist" card and trigger the "Only obtain 1 Gear Coin" effect.