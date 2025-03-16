Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 achievements list

By Akash Paul
Modified Mar 16, 2025 02:48 GMT
Image showing Lycaon in Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 achievements and rewards explored (Image via HoYoverse)

Collecting the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 achievements is one of the challenges that players can take on to earn some extra Polychrome. While it may take a while to unlock all the trophies, the rewards will help Proxies snag either, if not both, of the new S-Rank agents: Soldier 0 Anby and Trigger. Otherwise, they can save the currency to obtain the characters from the next update.

Ad

Regardless of what players wish to do, this article will help them pinpoint the new achievements in Zenless Zone Zero 1.6.

All Zenless Zone Zero achievements in Version 1.6

ZZZ achievements (Image via HoYoverse)
ZZZ achievements (Image via HoYoverse)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update has introduced a total of 25 new achievements across Agent Trust, Phaethon's Story, and other sections depending on their requirements. They are, in fact, subcategories of Life, Tactics, and Exploration. Players can complete them to obtain a certain amount of Polychromes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Listed below are the trophies, along with their descriptions and rewards:

Agent Trust

Achievements

Description

Rewards

Back to Back With You

Reach Trust Level 4 with Trigger.

5x Polychrome

Your Name

Reach Trust Level 4 with Soldier 11.

5x Polychrome

Friend (Probation)

Reach Trust Level 4 with Pulchra.

5x Polychrome

Ad

Phaethon's Story

Achievements

Description

Rewards

Here Lies Fate

Complete "Bury Your Tears With the Past (A)" in Phaethon's Story.

20x Polychrome

Ad

Agent Story

Achievements

Description

Rewards

Last Glance and First Hello

Complete the Trigger Agent Story "Out of Sight."

10x Polychrome

Silver's Witness

Complete the Soldier 0 - Anby Agent Story "Echoes of Silver."

10x Polychrome

Ad

Inter-Knot Hot Topic

Achievements

Description

Rewards

Witness: Peak of Ten Thousand Floors

At the HIA Club, hear discussions about those who cleared all floors of the Simulated Battle Trial.

5x Polychrome

Witness: A Hero's Heel

At the HIA Club, hear about the retired investigator's experience with the Simulated Battle Trial.

5x Polychrome

Ad

Lost Void

Achievements

Description

Rewards

No Risk of Getting Lost

Clear "Battlefront Purge: Difficulty VI" at "Ether Activity: 12."

5x Polychrome

Refusing Medical Assistance

Enter the Rest and Recuperation area three times and choose to obtain Resonium each time in a single run.

5x Polychrome

Need Medical Assistance ASAP!

Enter the Rest and Recuperation area three times and choose to recover HP each time in a single run.

5x Polychrome

Shopping Maniac

Purchase eight collectibles in a single visit to the Bangboo Store.

5x Polychrome

Cautious Consumer

In a single run, enter Bangboo Store three times and spend fewer than 500 Gear Coins each time.

5x Polychrome

Picky Customer

Refresh Resonia more than six times in a single visit to the Bangboo Store.

5x Polychrome

Swift Steps

Enter the Challenge - Flawless area and clear it without taking any damage.

5x Polychrome

Don't Blink

Enter the Challenge - Time Trial area and clear it within six seconds.

5x Polychrome

Clean Sweep

Enter the Challenge - Harvest area and defeat all enemies.

5x Polychrome

Precise Shopping Budget

Enter the Swindlerboo Encounter, accept its deal, and spend all Gear Coins on the spot.

5x Polychrome

Gift of the Great Hollow

Enter the "Mysterious Voice" Encounter and obtain the provided additional Gear.

5x Polychrome

Who's Unlucky?

Visit Unlucky's "Lucky Slots" and fail to score big three times in a row.

5x Polychrome

No More Bad Luck!

Visit Unlucky's "Lucky Slots" and score big three times in a row.

5x Polychrome

Just Sampling

Enter the VIP Customer Service Encounter and obtain three Resonia without spending Gear Coins.

5x Polychrome

Friends Got Your Back

For a total of five times, when entering the Combat area, find the battlefield already cleared by Agents.

5x Polychrome

Hollow Finance Tycoon

Obtain the "Bribe Attack" card and clear the stage while carrying over 8000 Gear Coins.

5x Polychrome

Finance Tycoon's Slip-up

Obtain the "Big Monopolist" card and trigger the "Only obtain 1 Gear Coin" effect.

5x Polychrome

Ad

Check out our other Zenless Zone Zero articles:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी