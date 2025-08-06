Zenless Zone Zero: Is Alice worth getting?

Alice is an S-Rank agent from the Spook Shack faction featured in the second phase of Zenless Zone Zero 2.1. She hails from the Physical roster as an Anomaly specialist capable of buffing her damage and inflicting powerful Assault damage on enemies. She isn’t necessarily a must-pull character in the patch, but can be a potent pick if you need a DPS in the party.

Ad

This article further explores the pull value of Alice in ZZZ.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and reflect the writer’s opinion.

Zenless Zone Zero Alice pull value explored

Alice is a potent S-Rank DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

Zenless Zone Zero’s Alice isn’t a must-pull agent from the version 2.1 banner, considering she is an Anomaly DPS. The game features several powerful damage dealers that eventually get overshadowed by stronger units. Therefore, Alice isn’t a future-proof agent either.

Ad

Trending

However, you can consider summoning the character if your party lacks a proper DPS unit. Alice is one of the strongest frontrunners in the game to trigger Polarized Assault. It ignores the anomaly buildup rate and is treated as a special effect, meaning it can interact with the physical element to trigger Disorder. Thus, you can pair Alice with other agents from her attribute, like Jane Doe or Piper.

One of the most compelling aspects of her kit is her additional ability, which converts excess Anomaly Mastery to Anomaly Proficiency. The conversion allows her to exceed her damage ceiling. Just try to maintain her special resource called Blade Etiquette, which she consumes to unleash powerful charged attacks.

Ad

Also read: Best comps and teammates for Alice in Zenless Zone Zero

Alice has a simple playstyle (Image via HoYoverse)

Overall, Alice has a strong skill set and a simple gameplay loop, which increases her pull value. Unfortunately, her best teammate is Yuzuha, the other S-Rank agent featured in patch 2.1. Unless you have saved up enough resources, getting both characters can be difficult. If you intend to use Alice without the companion from the Spook Shack faction, her damage output will decrease.

Ad

Hence, you might want to save up your resources for future agents. Speaking of which, HoYoverse has revealed the agents featured in the next patch. Both of the upcoming characters are Attack specialists and will likely take on the DPS role, meaning Alice has tough competition ahead.

Check out our other Zenless Zone Zero articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.