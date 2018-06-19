15 Best Liveries in F1 cars.

15 Best liveries of Formula One cars which brings back the memories of the sport's past glory.

Rishabh Joshi CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jun 2018, 18:35 IST 4 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Red Bull Racing CamoBull Livery 2015

Liveries are one of the most essential factors in the viewership and the sponsorship part of the Formula One cars as they showcase the various brands that sponsor the sport and show their part in it. This also creates a space for the graphic designers and livery designers of the team as they have to create a specific design according to the manufacturer and the main sponsor of the team who usually has a part even in the name of the team.

F1 cars over the years have sported liveries of cigarette brands, Alcohol companies, Motor-parts suppliers, computer companies and much more. Some of the liveries have remained in the hearts of F1 fans like the Marlboro Ferrari, John Player special lotus, Mild Seven Renault to name a few. Let's have a look at the best F1 liveries from the past

.

#15 Williams FW14

The 1991 Williams team was sponsored by Canon and Camel Cigarettes and they had made a White, Blue and Yellow livery to cater the sponsors' needs which was a livery appreciated by everyone viewing the race and also the team.

Williams F1 team 1991

#14 The 2005 Red Bull RB1

The Red Bull F1 car was designed and used by Red Bull Jaguar Racing Team. The livery was so simple and had a very subtle paint scheme that it was an eye catcher by itself. It was used during the winter test in 2004.

Red Bull Racing 2004

#13 The BMW Williams F1 Team FW23 Test Car:

In 1999 test BMW-Williams F1 team had the base colours of the BMW brand which are blue and white with a linear livery which was elegant and well planned. Unfortunately, the car couldn't race with the same, but it was an amazing livery nonetheless.

Williams BMW 1999

#12 Mclaren MP4-21 #12 Mclaren MP4-21:

McLaren got back its famous papaya orange design at the start of 1997. The test car was driven by Mika Hakkinen and Juan Pablo Montoya had the signature colours of the brand which was a Papaya Orange. The iconic Papaya Orange made a return to F1 in the 2018 Season as the primary colours of the Renault powered British team.

McLaren 1997 Test