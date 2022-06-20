2022 F1 Canadian GP: Teammate Wars!

The Canadian GP is all wrapped up as F1 heads back to Europe! Max Verstappen won the race and extended his lead in the drivers' championship to 46 points. However, where does he stand in the teammate battle against Sergio Perez? How did Charles Leclerc fare against Carlos Sainz? Or Lando Norris against Daniel Ricciardo?

The first driver that you have to beat in F1 is your teammate and with the Canadian GP now in our rearview mirrors, let's take a look at how the F1 grid fared against their teammates.

2022 F1 Canadian GP: Intra-team battles

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton vs George Russell (2-7)

Winner: Lewis Hamilton

George Russell had the edge over Lewis Hamilton throughout the weekend until the ill-advised switch to slicks in qualifying. That helped Hamilton qualify ahead of his teammate for the Canadian GP and after that, he never looked back.

The two drivers had similar pace, with the only difference being that the track position was on Hamilton's side for once this season. The seven-time world champion did not need much more to end his seven-race losing streak and stand on one of the steps of the podium once again.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen vs Sergio Perez (8-1)

Winner: Max Verstappen

Unfortunately for the championship battle, there wasn't much of a comparison between the two drivers. Verstappen hit the ground running last weekend while Sergio Perez struggled with the car. The Mexican's crash in Q2 and ultimately his DNF in the Canadian GP left him out of contention to turn things around.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc vs Carlos Sainz (7-2)

Winner: Carlos Sainz

It's hard to perfectly judge the comparison of both the Ferrari drivers as they were in different races altogether. There is surely an argument to be had about Leclerc being capable of snatching the pole position in the Canadian GP qualifying that Sainz ended up bottling, but that is something we cannot judge.

What is, however, easier to judge is what Carlos Sainz was able to do in that Ferrari in the Canadian GP. The fight that he put up against Verstappen and the constant pressure he applied on the Red Bull driver tilted the balance in his favor.

McLaren

Lando Norris vs Daniel Ricciardo (7-2)

Winner: Daniel Ricciardo

It was a race of anonymity for both Norris and Ricciardo. McLaren had no pace whatsoever this weekend and was hampered even more by its top speed deficit. Both Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris spent the Canadian GP in traffic, desperately trying to find a way through. When talking about performance, Ricciardo looked marginally better than Norris all weekend, and with him almost scoring points, we give him the nod.

Alpine

Fernando Alonso vs Esteban Ocon (4-5)

Winner: Fernando Alonso

There was no competition at Alpine this weekend and Fernando Alonso was basically walking on water. The Spaniard was in a different league compared to his teammate in qualifying. While the VSC and SC timings, coupled with a power unit issue, dropped Alonso behind Ocon, the two-time world champion was performing levels above his teammate this weekend.

Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel/Nico Hulkenberg vs Lance Stroll (8-1)

Winner: Sebastian Vettel

Sure, Lance Stroll scored a point for Aston Martin, but at no point during the Canadian GP weekend did the Canadian appear to be the faster driver of the two. He was almost a second slower than Sebastian Vettel in qualifying and when it came to the race, it's hard to understand what Aston Martin was trying to accomplish with Vettel by changing his hard tires after just five laps. Nevertheless, kudos to Stroll for scoring the points, but Vettel was the better driver this weekend.

AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly vs Yuki Tsunoda (6-3)

Winner: Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda crashed into the wall and that surely makes it hard to give him the edge over the weekend, but Pierre Gasly had one of his worst showings of the season at the Canadian GP.

The French driver was not only outqualified by Alex Albon in a Williams, but he also finished behind him in the race. Tsunoda, for his part, kept things clean until his crash. Hence, the Japanese youngster will take this one!

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas vs Guanyu Zhou (8-1)

Winner: Valtteri Bottas

Significant improvement from Guanyu Zhou at the Canadian GP meant that he was able to reach Q3 for the first time in his career. Bottas was able to finish ahead of his Chinese teammate eventually, but this was certainly a race where Zhou showed how good he can be.

Williams

Alex Albon vs Nicholas Latifi (8-1)

Winner: Nicholas Latifi

Nicholas Latifi's average run of form continued in the Canadian GP. Alex Albon in the other Williams cockpit is doing some sensational things and the team might be hoping that Oscar Piastri turns out to be an upgrade over the Canadian.

Haas F1

Mick Schumacher vs Kevin Magnussen (4-5)

Winner: Mick Schumacher

Both Haas drivers did a sensational job in qualifying on the third row. The race unfortunately did not go well for either driver. Kevin Magnussen had to change his car's front wing after first-lap damage, which dropped him out of contention for points.

For Mick Schumacher, the first points-scoring finish was on the horizon before his Ferrari had had enough. It was touch and go between Magnussen and Schumacher at the Canadian GP weekend, but that first lap front wing damagetilteds the balance in the German driver's favor.

