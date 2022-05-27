2022 F1 Monaco GP is must-watch, Here's Why!

The Monaco GP will be the seventh race of the 2022 F1 season. The sport has entered a whole new world of ground-effect cars that look, behave, and more importantly, race differently. This new era of F1 will be stepping into the streets of the Principality for the first time.

How will the cars behave? How will the drivers tackle this challenge? No one knows. The Monaco GP has always been a challenge and will be a must-watch this weekend!

There's gonna be rain!

Sure, there are going to be doubters whenever it comes to Monaco. Well, the walls are too narrow, the cars are too big, we can't overtake here, etc., etc. You can't, however, deny the fact that if a driver has to score points in this race, he has to be perfect throughout the weekend.

Do you know what hampers the possibility of a perfect weekend the most? Rain! And there is a weather forecast of rain on all three days. Many fans forget that in a tight championship like the one we have right now, every point matters! And in Monaco, one slip-up in qualifying and you drop 4-5 grid positions, one bad pitstop and you are out of the race (Ask Valtteri Bottas).

Do you know what rain does? It induces errors. It induces errors in the best of them. And at a track like Monaco, where the walls are so close, there will be errors! Errors that could change the complexion of the championship. Errors that could see Max Verstappen leaving the Monaco GP with an advantage of close to 30 points after the race. Or errors that could see Charles Leclerc bouncing back to take the championship lead from Verstappen. Would you want to miss that? No, right? So better tune in!

It's going to be a physically exhausting race

The new generation of cars has a different philosophy than the ones from last season. Under the new regulations, cars are much faster in the fast-speed corners but in the same vein, the downforce in the low-speed sections of the track has fallen off the cliff.

Consequently, the cars have become rather physical behemoths because drivers are now forced to put in a lot of energy during the slow-speed sections to muscle these 800kg beasts. Doing that on conventional tracks is not much of a pain because you have the fast-speed sections to take a breather. You don't get a breather in Monaco! It's 90 minutes of consistent direction changes against narrow walls.

The drivers were physically exhausted from the race in Miami due to the heat. At Monaco, they might be in for an entirely different kind of challenge that requires the next level in physical fitness. It is these extreme demands that induce errors in races and we could be looking at a few drivers ending up in the wall this weekend.

Monaco GP's future is in doubt

F1i @F1icom Max Verstappen believes the success of F1 in destination cities such as Miami won't put the Monaco GP's prestige or future in jeopardy. f1i.com/news/441317-ve… Max Verstappen believes the success of F1 in destination cities such as Miami won't put the Monaco GP's prestige or future in jeopardy. f1i.com/news/441317-ve…

Monaco GP has been the crown jewel of F1 for a long time! Having said that, though, the sport might just have outgrown the track in the eyes of many. It is a fair criticism that overtakes are hard to come by with these bulky cars around the track. Additionally, there have been other logistical issues with the race (including a lesser entry fee it pays compared to other tracks).

There have been suggestions that since F1 is exploring new avenues and new countries like the US and the Middle East, it could leave for such fairer shores. It might be time for the sport to look beyond a race that is admittedly not high on the entertainment quotient and is becoming more and more of a pain for the teams and the drivers to adapt to.

Should that be the case, could we be looking at the last few years of the Monaco GP? Quite possibly, yes. As such, absorbing every last bit of one of the most historically significant races in F1's history would be the first thing on the minds of every fan.

The 2022 F1 Monaco GP is not a race you'd want to miss, because if you did, you would be missing out on a lot!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C