2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP: Race Predictions

The 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP will have Charles Leclerc on pole position. Amidst all the sprint action on Saturday, in case anyone forgets, the main race is on Sunday, and it's going to feature a Charles Leclerc-Max Verstappen front row.

Sergio Perez will be accompanied by Carlos Sainz in the second, while many would have forgotten the spectacular lap by Leclerc on Friday. However, it's time we shift our focus to what's supposed to be the main attraction of the weekend: the 2023 Azerbaijan GP.

While much has been said and done already, what can we expect from the race? Let's find out as we share our predictions for the race.

#1 Max Verstappen to win 2023 Azerbaijan GP

Max Verstappen is going to be a potent challenger in every race this season. Well, on Sunday, we will have a more determined Max Verstappen. The driver was angry with George Russell's antics and has not been very happy with the sprint format either.

Moreover, he will not have the same handicap of starting on the second row that he had in the sprint. The Red Bull driver will be starting the race on the front row alongside Charles Leclerc.

As a result, the only driver he ideally will have to worry about is Leclerc. In this scenario, it's tough to see Verstappen fumble things, and we could expect another straightforward win for Red Bull's double world champion.

#2 Fernando Alonso to secure another podium

Away from the attention the front of the grid garnered, there was one keen observation: Fernando Alonso did not have much trouble keeping Carlos Sainz in sight. Moreover, the Spaniard could comfortably keep Lewis Hamilton behind.

When you look at that and factor in Ferrari's impending race pace troubles, it won't be a surprise if Alonso makes his way through the field. Now, it's not going to be easy, as he's facing issues with the DRS, but if the issues stay away, Alonso could be a strong contender for a podium.

#3 Williams and Alpine to score points

What Williams showed in the limited running in the 2023 Azerbaijan GP was that the car was capable enough of holding its own in midfield.

Moreover, it was Alex Albon's impressive straight-line speed that helped him fend off Oscar Piastri for P9. In the race, if Albon is able to keep his nose clean, a points-scoring result does not look too far-fetched.

Talking about Alpine, the team has had a weekend from hell. Nothing has worked, and apparently, far too many things have broken down. Amidst all that, one thing that should give the team hope: Pierre Gasly was able to progress at a decent clip.

In a full-fledged race with potential safety car stoppages, the Alpine drivers might be able to make their way through the field and score key points.

#4 Ferrari could struggle

This is not something Charles Leclerc especially would want to happen, but it does appear to be the case. Leclerc's tyres fell off the cliff by the end of the 2023 Azerbaijan GP sprint. He was being chased down by George Russell's Mercedes in the later stages.

Now, it's true that the race conditions change from sprint to race, but expecting a day and night difference in the car's fortunes would be unrealistic. Leclerc could be in contention for a podium, but it's tough to expect much more than that.

#5 2023 Azerbaijan GP race could spring a surprise result or two

While the sprint was somewhat straightforward, the 2023 Azerbaijan GP on Sunday could throw a surprise result or two.

The reason behind that is the factors that have been at play all weekend. Reliability has been a concern for multiple teams. Moreover, drivers have also been prone to mistakes, which that could bring in stoppages.

More often than not safety cars have proven to be a major disruption, and with cold tyres being a major factor, it could play a role in the race, too. Finally, Baku has been notorious for throwing up surprises, a trend that could continue on Sunday.

