2023 F1 British GP: Driver Ratings

The 2023 F1 British GP ended with Max Verstappen winning the race, followed by Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

That was a surprise result for everyone involved for sure, but what was even more interesting to watch was how well the drivers up for the race in Silverstone.

This is one track that gets accolades from every driver, irrespective of nationality.

So, how did all of these drivers fare then at the 2023 F1 British GP? Let's find out.

Criteria for rating: When we rate the drivers, there are a few things that we take into consideration. These are:

Performance in both qualifying and race

Results achieved compared to the potential of the car

How many mistakes were made over the weekend

Relative performance against their teammate

2023 F1 British GP: Rating the drivers

Red Bull

Max Verstappen (Started: 1st, Finished: 1st)

Rating: 9

Not much to say, as the almost robotic Max Verstappen did what he does best these days. The final lap in qualifying saw him leave a little bit on the table, but except for that, the driver did everything impressively.

It wasn't his best drive of the season, but it didn't need to be. In the end, the 2023 F1 British GP triumph means Max Verstappen now has six in a row and has his sight set on the improbable nine-race win streak held by Alberto Ascari and Sebastian Vettel.

Sergio Perez (Started: 15th, Finished: 6th)

Rating: 5

Helmut Marko can claim all he wants that Sergio Perez's seat seems safe at Red Bull. That is just not the case right now.

Red Bull got its first glimpse at the 2023 F1 British GP of what could happen when it faces a bigger challenge in the near future, and it should ring alarm bells.

If McLaren had a few more tenths in the bag, it could have double-teamed with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to dictate Verstappen's strategy.

For Perez, another poor qualifying means more question marks on his seat. The Mexican needs a strong one in Mexico if he wants to keep the seat at the Austrian team any longer.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc (Started: 4th, Finished: 9th)

Rating: 7.5

Not the best of weekends for Charles Leclerc when it comes to results.

He felt that a pole position was possible for Ferrari, but looking at how the 2023 F1 British GP unraveled, it's hard to see how that would have made much of a difference.

A result better than P9 was certainly on the table, and that should be disappointing for the driver.

Carlos Sainz (Started: 5th, Finished: 10th)

Rating: 7

Just like Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz had a decent overall performance at the 2023 F1 British GP.

If we just superimpose Leclerc's weekend with maybe a tenth less in performance, we would have a clear depiction of the Sainz's weekend.

Just like his teammate, Sainz will be leaving Silverstone disappointed.

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton (Started: 7th, Finished: 3rd)

Rating: 7.5

Lewis Hamilton had another one of his very impressive drives on Sunday, where he was his measured best when he needed to be.

He made the most of the safety car timing by securing a podium, but if we look at the weekend, one could argue he left a bit on the table.

The attack on Lando Norris could and maybe should have been more aggressive if the stakes were higher, and similarly, one could see Hamilton missing that final tenth compared to his weekend.

A well-earned podium but maybe not his best weekend.

George Russell (Started: 6th, Finished: 5th)

Rating: 8

Arguably the better Mercedes driver at the 2023 F1 British GP, George Russell will take the much-needed positives from the weekend.

He was back on pace with Lewis, and the overtake on Charles Leclerc was a thing of beauty. The safety car timing went against him but overall a positive weekend for the driver.

Alpine

Pierre Gasly (Started: 10th, Finished: DNF)

Rating: 7.5

One could argue that Pierre Gasly got the most out of the Alpine in Silverstone. The car just didn't have the pace to be competitive, and it showed.

The late race DNF was unfortunate, but the French driver wasn't scoring any points anyway.

Esteban Ocon (Started: 13th, Finished: DNF)

Rating: 5.5

A bit of a nothing weekend from Esteban Ocon as the innocuous impetuosity in Q2 cost him a strong lap and hence a Q3 slot.

What followed was a race that lasted a handful of laps before Alpine called him home because of a reliability issue.

A weekend to forget for the French driver.

McLaren

Lando Norris (Started: 2nd, Finished: 2nd)

Rating: 10

Lando Norris finally got a car capable of fighting at the front, and he wasted no time in showing how good he was.

A flawless that constituted him leading the 2023 F1 British GP and fending off a British legend in a Mercedes with a faster tire.

Norris was the best British driver this past weekend. It's not even an argument anymore.

Oscar Piastri (Started: 3rd, Finished: 4th)

Rating: 9.5

Oscar Piastri is the real deal, ladies and gentlemen! The rookie got his hands on the McLaren upgrades, and he didn't disappoint.

Arguably deserved a podium and might end up getting one this season, but if we talk about redemption and return on investment, Piastri has to be at the top of the pile for sure.

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas (Started: 20th, Finished: 12th)

Rating: 6

Maybe a bit harsh this rating, but considering the role that Valtteri Bottas was supposed to fulfill at Alfa Romeo, the Finnish driver has been a bit of a disappointment this season.

He's not truly making a difference in that car, and his results are not overtly different from his teammate.

Guanyu Zhou (Started: 17th, Finished: 15th)

Rating: 5

Another somewhat average weekend from Guanyu Zhau has now become the norm.

Alfa Romeo needs a new driver lineup by the looks of it, as neither of its two drivers is showcasing what the car can do in the right circumstances.

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso (Started: 9th, Finished: 7th)

Rating: 7.5

Fernando Alonso proved his worth at the 2023 F1 British GP as he dragged the Aston Martin to a P7 result.

The Spaniard will be a bit surprised with how the car seems to have been overhauled and will be keeping a keen eye on what he can do to get a better result onboard.

Lance Stroll (Started: 12th, Finished: 14th)

Rating: 4

Another disappointing weekend from Lance Stroll as, once again, it was a case of him being a liability for Aston Martin.

The driver's qualifying was bad, and the less we talk about the race incidents, the better.

Haas F1

Kevin Magnussen (Started: 19th, Finished: DNF)

Rating: 5

Not much to speak for Kevin Magnussen. A failure in qualifying and the race meant he didn't have much to show for at the 2023 F1 British GP.

Nico Hulkenberg (Started: 11th, Finished: 13th)

Rating: 6.5

Nico Hulkenberg did what has become the norm for Haas, as he once qualified much higher than expected and then plummeted in the race.

In all of these comical race days, the German is still showing signs of some elite one-lap pace.

AlphaTauri

Nyck de Vries (Started: 18th, Finished: 17th)

Rating: 5

A step slower than Tsunoda for Nyck de Vries at the 2023 F1 British GP.

He needs weekends where he can beat Yuki, but with that not happening, the exit door might be close to hitting him in the face than he would have expected.

Yuki Tsunoda (Started: 16th, Finished: 16th)

Rating: 5.5

A disappointing weekend for Yuki Tsunoda as the car is just not bringing the magic that helped him challenge for points early in the season.

The driver's performances are starting to become anonymous, but it's safe to say that the car is playing a role in this as well.

Williams

Alex Albon (Started: 8th, Finished: 8th)

Rating: 8

A strong 2023 F1 British GP weekend for Alex Albon, whose name continues to get attached to some elite teams.

The driver brought points for Williams and was involved in an interesting battle with Fernando Alonso at the end of the race.

The 2023 F1 British GP did nothing to harm his stock, as his performance continues to be consistent and impressive.

Logan Sargeant (Started: 14th, Finished: 11th)

Rating: 6.5

Logan Sargeant had a better outing at the 2023 F1 Britsh GP, but it's safe to say that he won't be happy with the final result.

Throughout his junior career, the American has achieved tremendous success in Silverstone and has always excelled there.

Not this time, though, and that would be a bit disappointing for him.

