2023 F1 British GP: Top 5 conclusions

The 2023 F1 British GP featured Max Verstappen picking up his sixth win in a row, as he is now just three short of matching Sebastian Vettel's record.

The race had a feel-good factor of three British drivers featuring in the top five as McLaren returned to the podium with Lando Norris while Lewis Hamilton secured a P3 finish in his Mercedes.

We had Oscar Piastri securing a career-best P4 finish at the 2023 F1 British GP, with George Russell rounding up the top five.

On a weekend where McLaren has pulled off the biggest surprise of the season, what were some of the key takeaways? Let's take a look.

2023 F1 British GP: Top 5 key takeaways

#1 It's no more a case of Red Bull being dominant, it's Max Verstappen

If you have followed the 2023 F1 British GP closely, then you cannot come away with the conclusion that Red Bull is dominating the grid. If you had, however, watched Max Verstappen exclusively, then you would have been mistaken into believing that.

The reality is much different, and for that, you need to look at Sergio Perez's 2023 F1 British GP from the start to the finish. The Mexican's speed during the race, where he struggled to make definitive progress and ultimately benefitted from a late safety car, was a testament that Verstappen might be extracting everything from that car.

Yes, Red Bull is the fastest car on the grid. Would it be the same in the hands of Sergio Perez? it didn't look like it during the 2023 F1 British GP. Verstappen has one hand on the title already, and there are some all-time records that he's going to break this season.

#2 McLaren was the second-fastest car in the 2023 F1 British GP

Fooling everyone with a somewhat mediocre long run on Friday, McLaren showed up and how during the 2023 F1 British GP on Sunday.

There was maybe a case to be made that Mercedes was better over a race, but looking at the final stint of the race, it is hard to pick any team but McLaren as the second-fastest car on the grid this weekend.

The first to raise questions and draw comparisons with Red Bull were Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, but you really can't question the mettle of this team now. Bear in mind there is still a 25 percent part of the upgrade package that is still to come, all we need to see now is how it does on a track like Hungary.

If it is still as impressive, we're looking at a season where McLaren can certainly be the second-fastest car on the grid.

#3 Ferrari and Aston Martin need a look in the mirror

Ferrari and Aston Martin have had a sub-optimal operational setup this season. On one side, you have Ferrari that just can't get its strategy right during a race. And on the other side, there is Aston Martin, a team that is basically operating with a single capable driver.

These handicaps do not help you if you want to win the title or even challenge it. The 2023 F1 British GP was the second race in a row where Aston Martin's lack of progress was exposed. What was also exposed was the liability that goes by the name of Lance Stroll.

On the other hand, Ferrari's legacy of questionable strategies continues as both drivers were innocuously pitted into the traffic while ably defending the Mercedes duo. The 2023 F1 British GP has exposed that teams with suboptimal operations cannot compete consistently at the top.

Both Aston Martin and Ferrari fall into that category.

#4 Alpine just got demoted to P6

It was all looking good at Alpine when McLaren was struggling, and Esteban Ocon was picking up a podium at Monaco.

In the last couple of races, Alpine's momentum and decent season has completely collapsed. Gone are the giant-killing qualifying races, and gone are the moments of brilliance where the team shows it can compete at times with the top four.

By the looks of it, the team can still do it against Aston Martin at the 2023 F1 British GP, but it has been leapfrogged and almost embarrassed by McLaren. Alpine is now the sixth-fastest car on the grid behind Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston Martin, and McLaren.

After a P4 finish last season, this is a complete disaster for the team, and Otmar Szafneur might need to watch his back, as Laurent Rossi can be very unforgiving.

#5 F1's midfield is starting to fade

It was a strong weekend for Williams, and Alex Albon should be applauded for the kind of weekend that he had. There is, however, an unfortunate reality that seems to be settling in where the midfield group that used to include teams after the top four has now become smaller.

By the looks of it, both Alpine and McLaren have left this group, and barring a race or two where Albon can score a point; you won't see the bottom teams featuring in the points.

It could be a result of a lack of resources or lack of personnel, it's hard to determine, but there seems to be a trend where the bottom 4 teams are starting to drop back.

For the regulations that were supposed to compress the field, this might not be the best thing.

