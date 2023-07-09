2023 F1 British GP: Winners and losers

The 2023 F1 British GP was one festive race, as once again, Silverstone delivered a cracking atmosphere on all three days.

Finally, when chequered flag fell, we had Max Verstappen on top of the podium, with Lando Norris joining him in P2. The race weekend was full of surprises as we had a competitive Williams that almost challenged Fernando Alonso in his Aston Martin.

Not to forget, McLaren flipped the formbook upside down as it emerged as the second-best car in the 2023 F1 British GP.

With the adrenaline now dying down for the teams and the drivers, it's time to see who would be sitting pretty in his motorhome, and who would be hanging his head in disappointment?

Let's find out as we take a look at the Winners and Losers for the weekend.

2023 F1 British GP

Winner

McLaren

After the 2023 F1 British GP, we can safely claim that McLaren was the second-best car this weekend.

Whatever upgrades the team has brought, and mind you, the 25 percent of the package is yet to come, it has worked like a charm. The car works great in qualifying and the race now.

Hungary might just be the final frontier for the team because if the slow-speed sections of the track are mastered, and the team does well there, we're looking at a potential frontrunner in McLaren.

Loser

Alpine

Alpine has taken the biggest shock in the last two races, and you have to wonder if Otmar Szafneur's job might be in danger.

With McLaren making the jump that it had, the French squad is now sixth in the championship, coming home with zero points compared to the bucketload that McLaren picked up.

There are going to be some serious discussions back in Enstone because a P6 finish in the championship would be a total disaster for the team.

Winner

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen does not get the credit for what he's doing in that Red Bull right now, and one can't help but resonate with the statement that Toto Wolff made this weekend.

The Mercedes boss claimed that if we ignore Max Verstappen, everyone else in the field is bunched up, and the competition is intense.

It's hard to deny this if we look at the kind of weekend Sergio Perez had. This was Max Verstappen's sixth race in a row and fifth pole position on the trot.

The Dutchman is on a completely different level right now, and it's hard to see who can stop him.

Loser

Sergio Perez

It might not look like it from the first glance, but the 2023 F1 British GP would have made Red Bull panic a little.

Imagine a scenario where McLaren is not more than half a second slower than Max Verstappen's car. Instead, the two cars are very competitive against each other.

In that scenario, being chased down by Norris and Piastri would almost prove to be catastrophic, as McLaren would have held an advantage because of the strategy in play. All of this while Verstappen's teammate starts the race in P15.

If Red Bull is smart (which it is), Sergio's poor qualifying form would have got the alarm bells ringing within the team.

The Mexican needs to find form soon because if he doesn't, then the wheels turn too quickly for the Austrian team when it comes to changing drivers.

Winner

Alex Albon

Alex Albon's name getting attached to Ferrari at the start of the 2023 F1 British GP would have felt nice for the Williams driver.

What would have felt even better is his performance at Silverstone, where he once again secured a good haul of points.

For Albon, the race gave him an opportunity to battle the top-tier drivers, and he didn't fail. Onwards and upwards for the former Red Bull driver as he continues to impress.

Loser

Mercedes, Ferrari, and Aston Martin

The 2023 F1 British GP showed that McLaren had caught all of these teams napping. It's not only the level of performance but the overall execution that deserves applause.

On the other hand, this weekend will be a real head-scratcher for Mercedes, Ferrari, and Aston Martin.

Each of the teams appears to have weaknesses that need mitigation, and getting jumped by McLaren at the 2023 F1 British GP is certainly not the best look.

