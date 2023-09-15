2023 F1 Singapore GP FP1 and FP2: Full results and Key takeaways

The first day of the 2023 F1 Singapore GP is now done and dusted and what we have in front of us is a surprise at the top of the standings.

Not many would have expected a Ferrari '1-2' at the top of the standings but that's what we're looking at after the first day of running. It was a bit of a surprise to see such variance in pecking order and, for sure, it did leave quite a few teams surprised.

We had Carlos Sainz once again at the top of the standings in Fp2, followed by teammate Charles Leclerc. George Russell was P3 in his Mercedes, accompanied by Fernando Alonso in his Aston Martin.

What was even more surprising was that Max Verstappen was not the best Red Bull in this session either. Sergio Perez in P7 received the honor as his teammate was in P9.

What did we learn on a day when the running was even hampered by lizards (some very big ones at that)? Let's take a look.

Expand Tweet

2023 F1 Singapore GP FP1 and FP2: What did we learn?

#1 Red Bull's biggest threat to its winning streak is here

There's no way to sugarcoat this but Red Bull seems to be struggling here. The car suffers from a loose rear end out of traction zones and that seems to be a major issue for the team.

The lap times from both the drivers over a lap and in the long runs were just off the mark and, for some reason, the car was not in its sweet spot.

The team has an uphill task in front of it because the current setup is surely not working in any way.

#2 Ferrari's one-lap pace is impressive

It's not only Charles Leclerc pulling off miracles at the moment, it is both Ferrari drivers that are going neck and neck and trading the fastest laps.

The long runs featured the two drivers as well, but if there is one thing that seems to be obvious at this stage, then it is the one-lap supremacy of the Italian team.

In terms of setting up a foundation, Ferrari has done that. Now it's time to build on this for the rest of the 2023 F1 Singapore GP weekend.

#3 The top 5 teams are very close to each other

The teams in the top 5 after the first day of running at the 2023 F1 Singapore GP are Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes, Aston Martin, and McLaren. The best part of this pecking order is that it is almost porous. There's no safe way to say one team would be ahead of the other come qualifying.

That's the best part of F1 this weekend because a lot will come down to the drivers. The driver that can pull off the perfect lap will nail the qualifying and hence set himself up for a strong 2023 F1 Singapore GP.

#4 Williams does not look potent this weekend

Unlike the last couple of weekends where Alex Albon was a potent threat, Williams does not seem one in any way this weekend.

The team has shown a decent pace this weekend but will it be enough to propel the team closer to the points-paying positions? It's hard to say yes.

#5 The new track layout does not make a marked difference in racing

There were expectations before the 2023 F1 Singapore GP race weekend began that the revamped third sector could make the race remarkably different.

That does not seem to be the case at this moment. The track has certainly become less demanding and less physical for the drivers.

There is an argument to be made that the third sector could aid overtakes, but we really need to see that first before committing to that school of thought.

For now, though, it does appear that overtaking will be an issue for the 2023 F1 Singapore GP and qualifying will be very important.