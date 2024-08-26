2024 F1 Dutch GP: Driver Ratings

The 2024 F1 Dutch GP was a more processional race than has been the case in the past. Lando Norris lost the lead to Max Verstappen early on before reclaiming it after a few laps.

While Norris would go on to win his second race of the season, Verstappen came home in a brilliant P2. The Dutch GP race weekend featured quite a few drivers who put together stellar weekends. Who are they? Let's take a look.

Criteria

Performance in both qualifying and races is judged

Results achieved compared to the potential of the car

Mistakes made over the weekend

Relative performance against their teammate

2024 F1 Dutch GP: Rating the drivers

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

Rating: 9.5

It's safe to say Max Verstappen could not have done much more than he did during the Dutch GP. At best, he might have been a bit more belligerent with his defense against Norris, but looking at the pace difference, this was the best he could have done.

Sergio Perez

Rating: 7

It was a weekend with which Sergio Perez should be a bit satisfied. He wasn't right on the tail of Verstappen all weekend, but he wasn't too far behind. Perez needs to continue to build momentum and get a few more such results.

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton

Rating: 6.5

A poor qualifying session compromised Lewis Hamilton's overall weekend. He can sit and claim that he would have been in the top-five with better qualifying, but he didn't have a good qualifying. It was n average weekend overall for the Briton.

George Russell

Rating: 7.5

George Russell had a strong qualifying, but it appears that Mercedes just didn't have the race pace to do anything after that. He will be a bit disappointed, but it's safe to say that Russell was limited by the car on Sunday.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

Rating: 10

Leclerc was probably the driver of the weekend. His podium was not only well deserved, it was also a sign of his maturity and sheer talent. Ferrari were the third-fastest car at the Dutch GP, so the fact that Leclerc fended off McLaren's Oscar Piastri was just brilliant.

Carlos Sainz

Rating: 7

Sainz was limited by his poor qualifying session. The driver made amends, but he could have done better had he gotten a better starting grid position.

McLaren

Lando Norris

Rating: 9.5

This was a much-needed result for Norris, who often doesn't get the credit he deserves, but he was brilliant throughout the Dutch GP. He might, however, have to look at his starts and improve them.

Oscar Piastri

Rating: 6

It was a poor overall Dutch GP for Oscar Piastri. The driver had poor qualifying, followed by a poor race. The Australian needs to do better and will hope to do so in Monza next week.

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso

Rating: 7.5

Alonso had a decent outing, but he would have hoped for a P9. Getting beaten off the line by Gasly cost him the extra point.

Lance Stroll

Rating: 7

Stroll was just a step behind Alonso, but the gap wasn't as big as it often is. The Canadian would be slightly disappointed with the final result, but overall, it was a decent weekend for him.

Alpine

Pierre Gasly

Rating: 10

A joint contender for driver of the weekend with Charles Leclerc, Gasly was brilliant at the Dutch GP. It was almost as if the two drivers were in different cars. A P9 is the best that was possible in the Alpine, and Gasly got it done.

Esteban Ocon

Rating: 5

A weekend from hell for Esteban Ocon, who complained from his very first lap on Friday that there was something wrong with the car.

The Frenchman had no feeling in the car and continued to sound bemused at what was happening with it. It was a race weekend to forget for Ocon after a strong race in Spa.

Williams

Alex Albon

Rating: 6

It was a decent weekend for Alex Albon, but it could have been much better had the car not been disqualified after the Dutch GP qualifying.

Logan Sargeant

Rating: 3

This might be Logan Sargeant's last race weekend. The driver heavily shunted the Williams, and by the looks of it, James Vowles is in talks to replace the American before Monza.

V-Ca-RB

Daniel Ricciardo

Rating: 6.5

Ricciardo had a much better race pace compared to Yuki Tsunoda on Sunday, but qualifying proved to be a limiting factor. It might be something the Australian might have to work on in the future.

Yuki Tsunoda

Rating: 6

A listless Dutch GP for the Japanese as neither RB driver made much of an impression. The team will look to find better performance from the car.

Stake F1 Sauber

Valtteri Bottas

Rating: 6.5

Bottas had another anonymous weekend, as the Finnish driver pointed out that the team needs to bring better upgrades to get better results.

Guanyu Zhou

Rating: 5

Another listless weekend for the Chinese driver. He was slower than Bottas throughout the Dutch GP, which could be the final nail in his F1 career's coffin.

Haas F1

Kevin Magnussen

Rating: 6

Magnussen was on the back foot, with his start at the back of the grid. The Danish driver did a decent job, but the extended stint on hard tyres probably didn't give him as much as he would have hoped for.

Nico Hulkenberg

Rating: 7

Hulkenberg had a strange weekend where he continued to find the barrier in free practice sessions. By race time, the German had more or less found the rhythm. He just didn't have enough pace to hold off Alonso and Gasly, though, on his way to the one-stop for P11.

