2024 F1 Dutch GP FP1 and FP2: What did we learn?

The first day of the 2024 F1 Dutch GP ended with a Mercedes on top as home favorite Max Verstappen could only muster the 5th-fastest time. The return to racing after the summer break started with a wet FP1 followed by a dry session.

The first session was in mixed conditions, as it started wet and dried out as the session went on. FP2 was dry, and as the session came to an end we had George Russell leading the way, followed by Oscar Piastri. In P3, we had Lewis Hamilton, followed by Lando Norris.

Unlike the last three seasons where Red Bull and Max Verstappen had looked the part in terms of being the team to beat, things have certainly closed up this time around. So what have we learned after two hours of running in different conditions? Let's take a look.

2024 F1 Dutch GP FP1 and FP2: Key Takeaways

#1 McLaren and Mercedes are leading the way

It's not only the short runs but the long runs as well, where it does appear that McLaren and Mercedes have the legs on the competition. The F1 Dutch GP has seen the teams run in different conditions so far, be it the wet weather in FP1 or the dry of FP2, It does appear that both Mercedes-powered teams are in great shape around this track.

Could this mean a battle between these two teams for the podium places? Maybe, but there's still a factor where Red Bull makes improvements overnight or the fuel loads that could make a major impact on how the cars perform.

For now, though, if one has to put money on the frontrunners, it would be Mercedes and McLaren.

#2 Red Bull is not a runaway favorite

The atmosphere at Red Bull is going to be tense after Friday because the car appears to be third fastest at the moment. Both the short runs and long runs showed that Max Verstappen - for the first time since the F1 Dutch GP came back - might not have a car capable of fighting for the win. The team needs overnight gains for sure but the signs are not great.

#3 Ferrari is in a world of pain

The second sector for Ferrari has been shocking at the F1 Dutch GP so far and it raises a series of questions about the capabilities of the car. The team has taken a step back in terms of performance ever since it brought a plethora of upgrades to the car. The fact that, after compromising months of development time, Ferrari is nowhere is a major concern.

The F1 Dutch GP was never a track where Ferrari was going to be super strong, but the fact that the team is not even in the ballpark is shocking.

#4 Aston Martin looks great around Zandvoort

While Ferrari licks its wounds, Aston Martin was a surprise as it came back to the track where Fernando Alonso got a podium last season. By the looks of it, the car appears great around the track and the drivers seem comfortable.

The overall verdict is something we'll have to wait for, but if the team and the drivers nail everything, we could be looking at Aston Martin challenging Ferrari at the F1 Dutch GP.

#5 Qualifying and Race could have completely different pecking orders

One thing that could raise alarms for the teams is the variability in qualifying and race conditions. While qualifying is supposed to be run in wet conditions as forecasted, the race is going to be dry.

What we've seen in FP1 and FP2 is the fact that the pecking order does change a little with the conditions. With the starting grid being set on Saturday, the teams will be facing a headache on how to optimize the set-up for the F1 Dutch GP.

