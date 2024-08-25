2024 F1 Dutch GP: Top 5 Conclusions

The 2024 F1 Dutch GP saw Lando Norris put on a dominant performance and beat Max Verstappen to the chequered flag. The McLaren driver lost the lead of the race on the first lap but was able to close the gap and eventually overtake the Red Bull driver.

From that point on, it was a bit more straightforward for Norris, as Verstappen didn't have the pace on hand to challenge him. In P3, we had Charles Leclerc, who was himself quite surprised with the performance of his Ferrari. In P4, was Oscar Piastri, just missing out on the podium.

The F1 Dutch GP was Max Verstappen's 200th race weekend. The Red Bull driver, however, missed out on making it 4 wins in 4 at his home race. Having said that, what are some of the key takeaways from the Dutch GP? Let's take a look.

Trending

2024 F1 Dutch GP: Key Takeaways

#1 Red Bull had a wake-up call

This was a track where Red Bull was quite comfortable last season and Max Verstappen would have won in any condition. The track in Zandvoort does not pose the same challenges that the RB20 has struggled with in the past.

There are no harsh kerbs and neither is the track too bumpy. Despite that, Verstappen ended the F1 Dutch GP more than 20 seconds behind Norris. This was a wake-up call for the team and a reminder that the championship is not over. Be it the drivers or the constructors.

#2 Lando Norris needed this one

Lando Norris might not have looked overly jubilant after the F1 Dutch GP, but he desperately needed this one. There were doubts about his driving. There were doubts when he was compared to his teammate. There were doubts about whether he could deliver.

He answered all those doubts. While the team might be a bit unhappy that Oscar Piastri did not make it on the podium, this is further proof of how good a job Lando did.

#3 Ferrari could be the dark horse in the next two races

The F1 Dutch GP race weekend was not going Ferrari's way until it did and it happened in the race on Sunday.

The car had brilliant race pace and Charles Leclerc secured a podium. The most important aspect of all of this is the fact that this is not even a track where Ferrari is supposed to do well. The tracks that suit the car are Monza and Baku.

While McLaren enjoys the champagne at the F1 Dutch GP, a new contender might just be emerging.

#4 Mercedes got a reality check

Mercedes was the 4th fastest car on the grid and there was no possibility of the team even contesting for the podium. It did come as a surprise that the car which looked so good on Friday and Saturday, just lost all performance on Sunday.

Having said that, this does act as a reality check. After winning multiple races, the aspirations were high for the German team. They have been brought back to the ground at the F1 Dutch GP.

#5 Pierre Gasly was brilliant

On a grid filled with talent, Pierre Gasly deserves credit when he drags the Alpine to places it might not deserve in general. The French driver is supposed to take the lead for 2025 as Esteban Ocon leaves but has more or less been slower than his compatriot.

Not in Zandvoort, as he took Alpine to the position of being the best midfield car on the grid. A great result and two points for the effort of the French driver.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback