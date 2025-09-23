2025 F1 Azerbaijan GP: Driver Ratings

The F1 Azerbaijan GP ended with Max Verstappen winning the race and picking up a grand chelem. The Dutch driver secured pole, led every lap, had the fastest lap, and had the win. Baku often brings different kinds of challenges. This time, it was the rain in qualifying, which led to as many as 6 red flags.

Ad

The F1 Azerbaijan GP saw quite a few drivers put together splendid weekends, while a few others struggled. With that being said, how did the drivers fare during the race weekend? Let's take a look.

Criteria

Performance in both qualifying and races is judged.

Results achieved compared to the potential of the car.

Mistakes made over the weekend.

Relative performance against teammate.

2025 F1 Azerbaijan GP: Rating the drivers

McLaren

Ad

Trending

Lando Norris

Rating: 7.5

Lando Norris closed the gap on Oscar Piastri by 6 points. It could and should arguably have been bigger, and in fairness, both the driver and the team didn't have a good weekend.

Oscar Piastri

Rating: 3

A weekend from hell for Oscar Piastri. The Australian was just uncomfortable in the car and ended up crashing in both qualifying and the race. First major off-weekend for the driver this season.

Ad

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

Rating: 6

The qualifying crash effectively ruined Charles Leclerc's weekend, as there was no coming back after that moment. He was the faster Ferrari driver, and there was more that was on the table, hence the disappointment.

Lewis Hamilton

Rating: 5.5

Lewis Hamilton was surprisingly happy after the F1 Azerbaijan GP, even though the race weekend didn't yield much. He was closer to Charles Leclerc than usual, but a bad qualifying session followed by a race where there was no progress made certainly didn't help.

Ad

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

Rating: 10

A testament to how good Max Verstappen is because every time there is a sniff of a win or a good result, he's always there. A title contender? Maybe. But for now, one can only sit back and admire the job he did.

Yuki Tsunoda

Rating: 7

A better weekend that was essentially a result of better qualifying, but Tsunoda would take it. The Japanese driver would be hoping to build on this in the upcoming races.

Ad

Mercedes

George Russell

Rating: 9

Under the weather all weekend, George Russell once again showed how big an asset he is to Mercedes. A brilliant first stint that saw him overcut multiple competitors, including his teammate, to take P2 in the F1 Azerbaijan GP was a job well done.

Kimi Antonelli

Rating: 8.5

Coming back from an 'underwhelming' home race in Monza, Kimi Antonelli was quite good in Baku and almost nabbed a podium. The best part of it all? The driver was furious about missing out on a podium instead of having an overall impressive weekend. The kid is growing up, finally!

Ad

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso

Rating: 6

The error at the start is excusable as Alonso did whatever he could in the Aston Martin. Unfortunately, a car without pace is hard to get results in.

Lance Stroll

Rating: 5

Stroll was just a few steps behind Alonso this weekend, which ended up reflecting in how his F1 Azerbaijan GP ultimately panned out.

Alpine

Pierre Gasly

Rating: 5.5

An off in qualifying and being arguably slower than his teammate at the F1 Azerbaijan GP, Gasly had a weekend to forget. Especially in a car that's just not competitive at the moment.

Ad

Franco Colapinto

Rating: 6.5

The questions against Franco Colapinto should stop now as the Argentine continues to show that there's something good that he can accomplish in the car. He was the better Alpine driver this weekend and should have finished ahead of Gasly if not for Albon.

Haas

Esteban Ocon

Rating: 5.5

Ocon's struggles began in qualifying and were only exacerbated in a race where tires had next to no degradation, and he was just stuck in the pack.

Ad

Ollie Bearman

Rating: 6

Crashing in qualifying and not being able to bring a strong result is something that Bearman would not be happy with.

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson

Rating: 8.5

An overall strong weekend for Liam Lawson. The Kiwi served an important reminder on a weekend when rumours of his exit surfaced.

Isack Hadjar

Rating: 7

Isack just appeared to be a step behind Liam this weekend. The French driver would be looking to bounce back the next time.

Ad

Williams

Alex Albon

Rating: 6

A rare off weekend for Alex Albon, but an off-weekend nonetheless. Clashing in qualifying completely destroyed what could have potentially been a very strong weekend for the Thai driver.

Carlos Sainz

Rating: 10

A much-deserved result for Carlos Sainz, something that has deserted him this season. The Spaniard would be hoping that this is the trigger point for a much better run.

Sauber

Nico Hulkenberg

Rating: 5

Hulkenberg continues to struggle in qualifying and was once again a step behind his rookie teammate at the F1 Azerbaijan GP, who seems to be growing from strength to strength.

Ad

Gabriel Bortoleto

Rating: 7

Bortoleto did what he could in the F1 Azerbaijan GP, but the Sauber was seemingly just not good enough to finish in points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More